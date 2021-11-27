 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
112821-spt-aline
0 comments

112821-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

PATRIOTS * 5.5 * 7 * (43.5) * Titans*

TEXANS * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Jets*

Eagles * 3.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * GIANTS*

Bucs * 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * COLTS*

Falcons * PK * 2 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*

Panthers * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * DOLPHINS*

BENGALS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * Steelers*

Chargers * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * BRONCOS*

49ERS * 2.5 * 3.5 * (48.5) * Vikings*

Rams * 2 (G) * 1.5 * (47.5) * PACKERS*

RAVENS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (47.0) * Browns*

*Monday*

WASHINGTON * 2 (S) * 1 * (46.5) * Seahawks*

----------------------------------------------------

Bye Week: Cards, Chiefs.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (G) after the opening line denotes that Green Bay opened as a favorite.

Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that Seattle opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Warriors * 2.5 * (218.5) * CLIPPERS*

Bucks * 3.5 * (217.5) * PACERS*

Kings * 2 * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*

RAPTORS * 3 * (210.5) * Celtics*

LAKERS * 10 * (216.5) * Pistons*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

FLORIDA * 21 * Troy*

s-Montana St * NL *SE Missouri St*

BOWLING GREEN * 22.5 * Chicago St*

DEPAUL * 11.5 * E Michigan*

FLA ATLANTIC * PK * James Madison*

S CAROLINA * 17 * Rider*

Evansville * 5.5 * E ILLINOIS*

SMU * 17.5 * UL-Monroe*

ARKANSAS ST * NL * Umkc*

GEORGIA * PK * Wofford*

QUINNIPIAC * 1.5 * Brown*

ARKANSAS * 18.5 * Penn*

KANSAS ST * 19 * N Dakota*

p-Villanova * 18.5 * La Salle*

SAN DIEGO * 11.5 * CS-Northridge*

COLORADO * 5.5 * Stanford*

CALIFORNIA * 2.5 * Fresno St*

----------------------------------------------------

*ESPN Events Invitational*

*Orlando, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

Drake * 5.5 * N Texas*

Kansas * 14.5 * Iona*

Belmont * 3.5 * Dayton*

Alabama * 10.5 * Miami-Florida*

----------------------------------------------------

s- San Antonio, TX.

p- Palestra.

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

HURRICANES * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Capitals*

WILD * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Lightning*

RANGERS * PPD ( NL) * Islanders*

BLACKHAWKS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*

DEVILS * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * Flyers*

BRUINS * -$230/+$190 (5.5) * Canucks*

Maple Leafs * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * DUCKS*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News