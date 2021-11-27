112821-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*NFL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
PATRIOTS * 5.5 * 7 * (43.5) * Titans*
TEXANS * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Jets*
Eagles * 3.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * GIANTS*
Bucs * 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * COLTS*
Falcons * PK * 2 * (46.5) * JAGUARS*
Panthers * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * DOLPHINS*
BENGALS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * Steelers*
Chargers * 2.5 * 2.5 * (47.5) * BRONCOS*
49ERS * 2.5 * 3.5 * (48.5) * Vikings*
Rams * 2 (G) * 1.5 * (47.5) * PACKERS*
RAVENS * 4.5 * 3.5 * (47.0) * Browns*
*Monday*
WASHINGTON * 2 (S) * 1 * (46.5) * Seahawks*
Bye Week: Cards, Chiefs.
Note: The (G) after the opening line denotes that Green Bay opened as a favorite.
Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that Seattle opened as a favorite.
*NBA*
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
Warriors * 2.5 * (218.5) * CLIPPERS*
Bucks * 3.5 * (217.5) * PACERS*
Kings * 2 * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*
RAPTORS * 3 * (210.5) * Celtics*
LAKERS * 10 * (216.5) * Pistons*
*College Basketball*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
FLORIDA * 21 * Troy*
s-Montana St * NL *SE Missouri St*
BOWLING GREEN * 22.5 * Chicago St*
DEPAUL * 11.5 * E Michigan*
FLA ATLANTIC * PK * James Madison*
S CAROLINA * 17 * Rider*
Evansville * 5.5 * E ILLINOIS*
SMU * 17.5 * UL-Monroe*
ARKANSAS ST * NL * Umkc*
GEORGIA * PK * Wofford*
QUINNIPIAC * 1.5 * Brown*
ARKANSAS * 18.5 * Penn*
KANSAS ST * 19 * N Dakota*
p-Villanova * 18.5 * La Salle*
SAN DIEGO * 11.5 * CS-Northridge*
COLORADO * 5.5 * Stanford*
CALIFORNIA * 2.5 * Fresno St*
*ESPN Events Invitational*
*Orlando, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
Drake * 5.5 * N Texas*
Kansas * 14.5 * Iona*
Belmont * 3.5 * Dayton*
Alabama * 10.5 * Miami-Florida*
s- San Antonio, TX.
p- Palestra.
*NHL*
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
HURRICANES * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Capitals*
WILD * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Lightning*
RANGERS * PPD ( NL) * Islanders*
BLACKHAWKS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*
DEVILS * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * Flyers*
BRUINS * -$230/+$190 (5.5) * Canucks*
Maple Leafs * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * DUCKS*
