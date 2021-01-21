120: Straub's Fine Grocers

According to company lore, Straub's provided the ice cream for the 1904 World's Fair.

Just think of how well the grocery would have done if it were already making its famed chicken salad by then.

The local grocery chain is modest in size, just four locations in all (in the Central West End, Webster Groves, Town and Country and Clayton, where its corporate headquarters is located).

Other grocers survive by an economy of scale — they can order their products in such quantities that they receive a substantial discount on the price. But with just four stores, Straub's has to rely on something else, according to general manager Tim Hollenbach: service.

Company founder William A. Straub opened the first store in Webster Groves. He drove around in a horse and buggy taking orders from his customers every morning, and then in the afternoon he would ride back and deliver it to them.

"The grocery business is coming full circle back to Straub's, with Amazon and other delivery services bringing groceries to your house. … And when COVID hit, we were the first to have curbside pickup," Hollenbach said.