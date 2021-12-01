120221-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

Cowboys * 5.5 * 4.5 * (47.5) * SAINTS*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

Vikings * 7 * 7 * (46.5) * LIONS*

Cards * 7 * 8 * (45.5) * BEARS*

Bucs * 10 * 11 * (50.5) * FALCONS*

CHIEFS * 9.5 * 10 * (47.5) * Broncos*

Colts * 7.5 * 9 * (45.5) * TEXANS*

Eagles * 7 * 6.5 * (45.5) * JETS*

BENGALS * 2.5 * 3 * (50.5) * Chargers*

DOLPHINS * 2.5 * 4 * (40.5) * Giants*

RAIDERS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Washington*

Ravens * 3.5 * 4.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*

RAMS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (48.0) * Jaguars*

49ers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * SEAHAWKS*

*Monday*

BILLS * 3 * 2.5 * (43.5) * Patriots*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*Conference USA Championship Game*

*San Antonio, TX*

W Kentucky * PK * 3 * (72.5) * UTSA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*PAC 12 Championship Game*

*Las Vegas, NV*

Utah * 3 * 3 * (58.5) * Oregon*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*BIG 12 Championship Game*

*Arlington, TX*

Oklahoma St * 6.5 * 5.5 * (46.5) * Baylor*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*MAC Championship Game*

*Detroit, MI*

Kent St * 3 * 3.5 * (73.5) * No Illinois*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Sun Belt Championship Game*

*Lafayette, LA*

App'chian St* 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * UL-LAFAYETTE*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*AAC Championship Game*

*Cincinnati, OH*

CINCINNATI * 10 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Houston*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*SWAC Championship Game*

*Jackson, MS*

JACKSON ST * 7 * 7 * (43.5) * Prairie View*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*SEC Championship Game*

*Atlanta, GA*

Georgia * 6 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Alabama*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*ACC Championship Game*

*Charlotte, NC*

Pittsburgh * 2.5 * 3 * (71.5) * Wake Forest*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*BIG 10 Championship Game*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Michigan * 10.5 * 11 * (43.5) * Iowa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Mountain West Championship Game*

*Carson, CA*

San Diego St* 4.5 * 5.5 * (50.5) * Utah St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

CALIFORNIA * 2.5 * 4 * (57.5) * Usc*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Bulls * 1.5 * (213.5) * KNICKS*

Bucks * 4 * ( NL ) * RAPTORS*

GRIZZLIES * 9.5 * (215.5) * Thunder*

SUNS * NL * ( NL ) * Pistons*

BLAZERS * 7 * ( NL ) * Spurs*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

CLEVELAND ST * 3.5 * No Kentucky*

Wright St * 3 * IPFW*

Detroit * 6.5 * IUPUI*

NO COLORADO * 2.5 * Montana St*

TCU * 9.5 * Oral Roberts*

MISSISSIPPI ST* 24 * Lamar*

Oakland * 5 * ILLINOIS-CHI*

WISC-GREEN BAY* 2 * Robert Morris*

WISCONSIN-MILW* 7 * Youngstown St*

ARIZONA * 18.5 * Washington*

WYOMING * 19.5 * Denver*

WEBER ST * 17 * No Arizona*

DRAKE * 14.5 * Valparaiso*

IDAHO ST * 2.5 * Portland St*

Southern Utah * 3 * E WASHINGTON*

GRAND CANYON * 13.5 * Utsa*

UTAH ST * 2.5 * St. Mary's-CA*

Montana * 6.5 * SACRAMENTO ST*

CAL-BAPTIST * 9.5 * Cal-Poly SLO*

SAN DIEGO * 6 * E Michigan*

CALIFORNIA * 2 * Oregon St*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

LIGHTNING * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Blues*

HURRICANES * -$280/+$240 (6.0) * Senators*

CAPITALS * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * Blackhawks*

Avalanche * -$155/+$135 (6.5) * CANADIENS*

PANTHERS * -$260/+$220 (6.0) * Sabres*

ISLANDERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Sharks*

WILD * -$175/+$155 (6.0) * Devils*

Bruins * -$120/even (5.5) * PREDATORS*

STARS * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*

Flames * -$145/+$125 (5.5) * KINGS*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

