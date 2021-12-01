120221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Cowboys * 5.5 * 4.5 * (47.5) * SAINTS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
Vikings * 7 * 7 * (46.5) * LIONS*
Cards * 7 * 8 * (45.5) * BEARS*
Bucs * 10 * 11 * (50.5) * FALCONS*
CHIEFS * 9.5 * 10 * (47.5) * Broncos*
Colts * 7.5 * 9 * (45.5) * TEXANS*
Eagles * 7 * 6.5 * (45.5) * JETS*
BENGALS * 2.5 * 3 * (50.5) * Chargers*
DOLPHINS * 2.5 * 4 * (40.5) * Giants*
RAIDERS * 2.5 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Washington*
Ravens * 3.5 * 4.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*
RAMS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (48.0) * Jaguars*
49ers * 3.5 * 3.5 * (45.5) * SEAHAWKS*
*Monday*
BILLS * 3 * 2.5 * (43.5) * Patriots*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*Conference USA Championship Game*
*San Antonio, TX*
W Kentucky * PK * 3 * (72.5) * UTSA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*PAC 12 Championship Game*
*Las Vegas, NV*
Utah * 3 * 3 * (58.5) * Oregon*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*BIG 12 Championship Game*
*Arlington, TX*
Oklahoma St * 6.5 * 5.5 * (46.5) * Baylor*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*MAC Championship Game*
*Detroit, MI*
Kent St * 3 * 3.5 * (73.5) * No Illinois*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Sun Belt Championship Game*
*Lafayette, LA*
App'chian St* 2.5 * 3 * (53.5) * UL-LAFAYETTE*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*AAC Championship Game*
*Cincinnati, OH*
CINCINNATI * 10 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Houston*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*SWAC Championship Game*
*Jackson, MS*
JACKSON ST * 7 * 7 * (43.5) * Prairie View*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*SEC Championship Game*
*Atlanta, GA*
Georgia * 6 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Alabama*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*ACC Championship Game*
*Charlotte, NC*
Pittsburgh * 2.5 * 3 * (71.5) * Wake Forest*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*BIG 10 Championship Game*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Michigan * 10.5 * 11 * (43.5) * Iowa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Mountain West Championship Game*
*Carson, CA*
San Diego St* 4.5 * 5.5 * (50.5) * Utah St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
CALIFORNIA * 2.5 * 4 * (57.5) * Usc*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Bulls * 1.5 * (213.5) * KNICKS*
Bucks * 4 * ( NL ) * RAPTORS*
GRIZZLIES * 9.5 * (215.5) * Thunder*
SUNS * NL * ( NL ) * Pistons*
BLAZERS * 7 * ( NL ) * Spurs*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
CLEVELAND ST * 3.5 * No Kentucky*
Wright St * 3 * IPFW*
Detroit * 6.5 * IUPUI*
NO COLORADO * 2.5 * Montana St*
TCU * 9.5 * Oral Roberts*
MISSISSIPPI ST* 24 * Lamar*
Oakland * 5 * ILLINOIS-CHI*
WISC-GREEN BAY* 2 * Robert Morris*
WISCONSIN-MILW* 7 * Youngstown St*
ARIZONA * 18.5 * Washington*
WYOMING * 19.5 * Denver*
WEBER ST * 17 * No Arizona*
DRAKE * 14.5 * Valparaiso*
IDAHO ST * 2.5 * Portland St*
Southern Utah * 3 * E WASHINGTON*
GRAND CANYON * 13.5 * Utsa*
UTAH ST * 2.5 * St. Mary's-CA*
Montana * 6.5 * SACRAMENTO ST*
CAL-BAPTIST * 9.5 * Cal-Poly SLO*
SAN DIEGO * 6 * E Michigan*
CALIFORNIA * 2 * Oregon St*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
LIGHTNING * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Blues*
HURRICANES * -$280/+$240 (6.0) * Senators*
CAPITALS * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * Blackhawks*
Avalanche * -$155/+$135 (6.5) * CANADIENS*
PANTHERS * -$260/+$220 (6.0) * Sabres*
ISLANDERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Sharks*
WILD * -$175/+$155 (6.0) * Devils*
Bruins * -$120/even (5.5) * PREDATORS*
STARS * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*
Flames * -$145/+$125 (5.5) * KINGS*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein