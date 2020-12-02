 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
120320-spt-aline
0 comments

120320-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

RAVENS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Cowboys*

*Sunday*

BEARS * 4.5 * 3 * (44.5) * Lions*

DOLPHINS * 11.5 * 11.5 * (42.0) * Bengals*

Colts * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * TEXANS*

VIKINGS * 9.5 * 10 * (52.0) * Jaguars*

STEELERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*

Raiders * 8 * 8 * (47.5) * JETS*

Saints * 3.5 * 3 * (46.0) * FALCONS*

TITANS * 4 * 5.5 * (54.0) * Browns*

SEAHAWKS * 10 * 10 * (47.0) * Giants*

Rams * 1.5 * 3 * (48.5) * CARDS*

PACKERS * 9.5 * 9 * (46.5) * Eagles*

CHARGERS * 1 * PK * (47.0) * Patriots*

CHIEFS * 14 * 14 * (51.0) * Broncos*

*Monday*

g-Bills * 3 * 2 * (48.0) * 49ERS*

*Write-In Games*

RAVENS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Cowboys*

STEELERS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Washington*

----------------------------------------------------

g- Glendale, AZ.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

N TEXAS * 3.5 (L)* 1 * (66.0) * La Tech*

Air Force * 10 * 11.5 * (51.0) * UTAH ST*

*Friday*

APP'CHIAN ST* 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * UL-Lafayette*

UTEP * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * So Miss*

Cincinnati * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * TULSA*

Boise St * 26.5 * 28 * (60.5) * UNLV*

USC * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) *Washington St*

*Saturday*

Miami-Fla * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * WAKE FOREST*

NC STATE * 7.5 * 7 * (59.5) * Georgia Tech*

GEORGIA * 33.5 * 35.5 * (53.5) * Vanderbilt*

Clemson * 21.5 * 22 * (67.5) *VIRGINIA TECH*

VIRGINIA * 6.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Boston Coll*

KENTUCKY * 11.5 * 11.5 * (47.5) * S Carolina*

DUKE * 3 * PPD * ( NL ) * Florida St*

COASTAL CARO* 6 * 11 * (54.5) * Liberty*

MICHIGAN * 5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Maryland*

Ohio St * 22 * 23.5 * (59.5) * MICHIGAN ST*

PURDUE * 1.5 * 2 * (61.5) * Nebraska*

Penn St * 10 * 11 * (54.5) * RUTGERS*

GA SOUTHERN * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * Fla Atlantic*

AKRON * 3 * 2.5 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*

C MICHIGAN * 1.5 * 1.5 * (62.5) * Ball St*

Kent St * 2.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * MIAMI-OHIO*

Buffalo * 11 * 11.5 * (58.5) * OHIO U*

W MICHIGAN * 13 * 13.5 * (65.5) * E Michigan*

CHARLOTTE * 7.5 * PPD * ( NL ) *Florida Int'l*

MARSHALL * 23.5 * 23.5 * (44.5) * Rice*

Florida * 16.5 * 17.5 * (62.5) * TENNESSEE*

UTAH * 9.5 * 11 * (51.5) * Oregon St*

Colorado * 4 * 7 * (59.5) * ARIZONA*

ARIZONA ST * 4.5 * 3 * (55.5) * Ucla*

NOTRE DAME * 33.5 * 33.5 * (51.5) * Syracuse*

WASHINGTON * 10 * 11.5 * (50.5) * Stanford*

NEVADA * 7 * 7 * (59.0) * Fresno St*

Oregon * 9 * 10 * (57.5) * CALIFORNIA*

Oklahoma St * 1.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * TCU*

IOWA ST * 7 * 6.5 * (49.5) * W Virginia*

LSU * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Mississippi*

Northwestern* 10 * PPD * ( NL ) * MINNESOTA*

WISCONSIN * 10.5 * 14 * (45.5) * Indiana*

TEXAS TECH * 27 * 27.5 * (63.5) * Kansas*

Toledo * 11 * 9.5 * (55.5) * NO ILLINOIS*

OKLAHOMA * 22 * 22 * (62.5) * Baylor*

MISS ST * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Missouri*

Texas A&M * 6.5 * 7 * (48.5) * AUBURN*

Texas * 8 * 7.5 * (51.5) * KANSAS ST*

MEMPHIS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*

Iowa * 12 * 13.5 * (51.0) * ILLINOIS*

Alabama * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * ARKANSAS*

TROY * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*

SAN JOSE ST * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Hawaii*

Wyoming * 15.5 * 17.5 * (52.5) * NEW MEXICO*

SAN DIEGO ST* 8 * 8 * (47.5) * Colorado St*

*Write-In Games*

TULANE * 1.5 * 1.5 * (63.5) * Memphis*

Tulsa * 10 * 12 * (49.5) * NAVY*

Troy * 1.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * S ALABAMA*

ARKANSAS ST * 20.5 * 21 * (68.5) * UL-Monroe*

MISSOURI * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * Arkansas*

Houston * PK * 1.5 * (68.5) * SMU*

Alabama * 28.5 * 29.5 * (67.5) * LSU*

Miami-Fla * 16.5 * 15 * (60.5) * DUKE*

HAWAII * 7 (S) * PK * (60.0) * San Jose St*

*Sunday*

Uab * 11 * 11 * (44.5) * MID TENN ST*

USC * 14 * 13.5 * (66.5) *Washington St*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that Louisiana Tech opened as a favorite.

Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that San Jose State opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

E ILLINOIS * 23.5 * Chicago St*

UTAH * 7.5 * Washington*

NO KENTUCKY * 11 *Tennessee Tech*

Marshall * 1 * WRIGHT ST*

ELON * PPD * Mercer*

u-Connecticut * 1 * Usc*

SYRACUSE * 21 * Niagara*

LOUISIANA TECH* 13 * UL-Monroe*

VIRGINIA TECH * 21.5 * Vmi*

IOWA * 36 * W Illinois*

UCLA * 19.5 * Seattle*

DRAKE * 10 *Nebraska-Omaha*

OKLAHOMA * 14.5 * Utsa*

SACRAMENTO ST * 10.5 * Idaho*

SOUTHERN UTAH * 1 * Montana*

u-Florida * NL *Boston College*

Arizona St * 7.5 * CALIFORNIA*

*Write-In Game*

u-Drexel * NL * Quinnipiac*

----------------------------------------------------

u- Uncasville, CT.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Dallas, TX*

*IBF/WBC welterweight title fight*

E. Spence Jr. * -$450 vs. D. Garcia +$350*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

Distributed by Andrews McMeel Universal

www.americasline.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports