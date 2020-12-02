120320-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
RAVENS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Cowboys*
*Sunday*
BEARS * 4.5 * 3 * (44.5) * Lions*
DOLPHINS * 11.5 * 11.5 * (42.0) * Bengals*
Colts * 2.5 * 3 * (51.5) * TEXANS*
VIKINGS * 9.5 * 10 * (52.0) * Jaguars*
STEELERS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*
Raiders * 8 * 8 * (47.5) * JETS*
Saints * 3.5 * 3 * (46.0) * FALCONS*
TITANS * 4 * 5.5 * (54.0) * Browns*
SEAHAWKS * 10 * 10 * (47.0) * Giants*
Rams * 1.5 * 3 * (48.5) * CARDS*
PACKERS * 9.5 * 9 * (46.5) * Eagles*
CHARGERS * 1 * PK * (47.0) * Patriots*
CHIEFS * 14 * 14 * (51.0) * Broncos*
*Monday*
g-Bills * 3 * 2 * (48.0) * 49ERS*
*Write-In Games*
RAVENS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Cowboys*
STEELERS * NL * NL * ( NL ) * Washington*
----------------------------------------------------
g- Glendale, AZ.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
N TEXAS * 3.5 (L)* 1 * (66.0) * La Tech*
Air Force * 10 * 11.5 * (51.0) * UTAH ST*
*Friday*
APP'CHIAN ST* 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * UL-Lafayette*
UTEP * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * So Miss*
Cincinnati * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * TULSA*
Boise St * 26.5 * 28 * (60.5) * UNLV*
USC * 14 * PPD * ( NL ) *Washington St*
*Saturday*
Miami-Fla * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * WAKE FOREST*
NC STATE * 7.5 * 7 * (59.5) * Georgia Tech*
GEORGIA * 33.5 * 35.5 * (53.5) * Vanderbilt*
Clemson * 21.5 * 22 * (67.5) *VIRGINIA TECH*
VIRGINIA * 6.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Boston Coll*
KENTUCKY * 11.5 * 11.5 * (47.5) * S Carolina*
DUKE * 3 * PPD * ( NL ) * Florida St*
COASTAL CARO* 6 * 11 * (54.5) * Liberty*
MICHIGAN * 5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Maryland*
Ohio St * 22 * 23.5 * (59.5) * MICHIGAN ST*
PURDUE * 1.5 * 2 * (61.5) * Nebraska*
Penn St * 10 * 11 * (54.5) * RUTGERS*
GA SOUTHERN * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * Fla Atlantic*
AKRON * 3 * 2.5 * (57.5) *Bowling Green*
C MICHIGAN * 1.5 * 1.5 * (62.5) * Ball St*
Kent St * 2.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * MIAMI-OHIO*
Buffalo * 11 * 11.5 * (58.5) * OHIO U*
W MICHIGAN * 13 * 13.5 * (65.5) * E Michigan*
CHARLOTTE * 7.5 * PPD * ( NL ) *Florida Int'l*
MARSHALL * 23.5 * 23.5 * (44.5) * Rice*
Florida * 16.5 * 17.5 * (62.5) * TENNESSEE*
UTAH * 9.5 * 11 * (51.5) * Oregon St*
Colorado * 4 * 7 * (59.5) * ARIZONA*
ARIZONA ST * 4.5 * 3 * (55.5) * Ucla*
NOTRE DAME * 33.5 * 33.5 * (51.5) * Syracuse*
WASHINGTON * 10 * 11.5 * (50.5) * Stanford*
NEVADA * 7 * 7 * (59.0) * Fresno St*
Oregon * 9 * 10 * (57.5) * CALIFORNIA*
Oklahoma St * 1.5 * 2.5 * (51.5) * TCU*
IOWA ST * 7 * 6.5 * (49.5) * W Virginia*
LSU * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Mississippi*
Northwestern* 10 * PPD * ( NL ) * MINNESOTA*
WISCONSIN * 10.5 * 14 * (45.5) * Indiana*
TEXAS TECH * 27 * 27.5 * (63.5) * Kansas*
Toledo * 11 * 9.5 * (55.5) * NO ILLINOIS*
OKLAHOMA * 22 * 22 * (62.5) * Baylor*
MISS ST * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Missouri*
Texas A&M * 6.5 * 7 * (48.5) * AUBURN*
Texas * 8 * 7.5 * (51.5) * KANSAS ST*
MEMPHIS * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Houston*
Iowa * 12 * 13.5 * (51.0) * ILLINOIS*
Alabama * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * ARKANSAS*
TROY * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*
SAN JOSE ST * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Hawaii*
Wyoming * 15.5 * 17.5 * (52.5) * NEW MEXICO*
SAN DIEGO ST* 8 * 8 * (47.5) * Colorado St*
*Write-In Games*
TULANE * 1.5 * 1.5 * (63.5) * Memphis*
Tulsa * 10 * 12 * (49.5) * NAVY*
Troy * 1.5 * 4.5 * (54.5) * S ALABAMA*
ARKANSAS ST * 20.5 * 21 * (68.5) * UL-Monroe*
MISSOURI * 3 * 3 * (51.5) * Arkansas*
Houston * PK * 1.5 * (68.5) * SMU*
Alabama * 28.5 * 29.5 * (67.5) * LSU*
Miami-Fla * 16.5 * 15 * (60.5) * DUKE*
HAWAII * 7 (S) * PK * (60.0) * San Jose St*
*Sunday*
Uab * 11 * 11 * (44.5) * MID TENN ST*
USC * 14 * 13.5 * (66.5) *Washington St*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that Louisiana Tech opened as a favorite.
Note: The (S) after the opening line denotes that San Jose State opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
E ILLINOIS * 23.5 * Chicago St*
UTAH * 7.5 * Washington*
NO KENTUCKY * 11 *Tennessee Tech*
Marshall * 1 * WRIGHT ST*
ELON * PPD * Mercer*
u-Connecticut * 1 * Usc*
SYRACUSE * 21 * Niagara*
LOUISIANA TECH* 13 * UL-Monroe*
VIRGINIA TECH * 21.5 * Vmi*
IOWA * 36 * W Illinois*
UCLA * 19.5 * Seattle*
DRAKE * 10 *Nebraska-Omaha*
OKLAHOMA * 14.5 * Utsa*
SACRAMENTO ST * 10.5 * Idaho*
SOUTHERN UTAH * 1 * Montana*
u-Florida * NL *Boston College*
Arizona St * 7.5 * CALIFORNIA*
*Write-In Game*
u-Drexel * NL * Quinnipiac*
----------------------------------------------------
u- Uncasville, CT.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Dallas, TX*
*IBF/WBC welterweight title fight*
E. Spence Jr. * -$450 vs. D. Garcia +$350*
----------------------------------------------------
