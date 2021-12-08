120921-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Steelers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

CHIEFS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (48.5) * Raiders*

Saints * 6 * 5.5 * (43.5) * JETS*

49ers * 1 (C) * 1.5 * (48.5) * BENGALS*

TITANS * 11 * 8.5 * (43.5) * Jaguars*

BROWNS * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * Ravens*

PANTHERS * 3 * 2.5 * (42.5) * Falcons*

Cowboys * 4.5 * 4 * (48.5) * WASHINGTON*

Seahawks * 7.5 * 7.5 * (41.5) * TEXANS*

BRONCOS * 8 * 8 * (42.5) * Lions*

CHARGERS * 10.5 * 10.5 * (44.5) * Giants*

BUCS * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Bills*

PACKERS * 13 * 12.5 * (43.5) * Bears*

*Monday*

CARDS * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Rams*

----------------------------------------------------

Bye Week: Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles.

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cincinnati opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*CFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

*Grey Cup*

*Hamilton, Ontario, Canada*

Winnipeg * 2.5 * 3.5 * (44.0) * HAMILTON*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*East Rutherford, NJ*

Army * 8.5 * 7.5 * (34.0) * Navy*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 22*

*Armed Forces Bowl*

*Forth Worth, TX*

Army * 3 * 3 * (59.5) * Missouri*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Orange Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Cotton Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Jazz * 1.5 * ( NL ) * 76ERS*

Lakers * 3 * (221.5) * GRIZZLIES*

Nuggets * 2.5 * ( NL ) * SPURS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Texas * 1.5 * SETON HALL*

Purdue * 11.5 * RUTGERS*

KENT ST * 5.5 * Detroit*

ST. JOHN'S * 9 * Monmouth*

NEW MEXICO * 12 * Denver*

Iowa * 3 * IOWA ST*

ARIZONA ST * 4.5 * Grand Canyon*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

MAPLE LEAFS * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Lightning*

Blackhawks * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * CANADIENS*

BLUE JACKETS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Ducks*

ISLANDERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Predators*

BLUES * -$170/+$150 (6.0) * Red Wings*

OILERS * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Bruins*

FLAMES * -$120/even (5.5) * Hurricanes*

KRAKEN * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Jets*

Wild * -$140/+$120 (6.0) * SHARKS*

Stars * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * KINGS*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

