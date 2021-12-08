120921-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
VIKINGS * 3.5 * 3 * (43.5) * Steelers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
CHIEFS * 9.5 * 9.5 * (48.5) * Raiders*
Saints * 6 * 5.5 * (43.5) * JETS*
49ers * 1 (C) * 1.5 * (48.5) * BENGALS*
TITANS * 11 * 8.5 * (43.5) * Jaguars*
BROWNS * PK * 2.5 * (42.5) * Ravens*
PANTHERS * 3 * 2.5 * (42.5) * Falcons*
Cowboys * 4.5 * 4 * (48.5) * WASHINGTON*
Seahawks * 7.5 * 7.5 * (41.5) * TEXANS*
BRONCOS * 8 * 8 * (42.5) * Lions*
CHARGERS * 10.5 * 10.5 * (44.5) * Giants*
BUCS * 3 * 3 * (53.5) * Bills*
PACKERS * 13 * 12.5 * (43.5) * Bears*
*Monday*
CARDS * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * Rams*
----------------------------------------------------
Bye Week: Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles.
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cincinnati opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*CFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
*Grey Cup*
*Hamilton, Ontario, Canada*
Winnipeg * 2.5 * 3.5 * (44.0) * HAMILTON*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*East Rutherford, NJ*
Army * 8.5 * 7.5 * (34.0) * Navy*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 22*
*Armed Forces Bowl*
*Forth Worth, TX*
Army * 3 * 3 * (59.5) * Missouri*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Orange Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Miami Gardens, FL*
Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (43.5) * Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Cotton Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Arlington, TX*
Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Jazz * 1.5 * ( NL ) * 76ERS*
Lakers * 3 * (221.5) * GRIZZLIES*
Nuggets * 2.5 * ( NL ) * SPURS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Texas * 1.5 * SETON HALL*
Purdue * 11.5 * RUTGERS*
KENT ST * 5.5 * Detroit*
ST. JOHN'S * 9 * Monmouth*
NEW MEXICO * 12 * Denver*
Iowa * 3 * IOWA ST*
ARIZONA ST * 4.5 * Grand Canyon*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
MAPLE LEAFS * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Lightning*
Blackhawks * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * CANADIENS*
BLUE JACKETS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Ducks*
ISLANDERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Predators*
BLUES * -$170/+$150 (6.0) * Red Wings*