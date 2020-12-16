121720-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

RAIDERS * 3 * 3 * (53.0) * Chargers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

PACKERS * 9 * 9 * (51.5) * Panthers*

Bills * 6 * 6.5 * (50.0) * BRONCOS*

*Sunday*

COLTS * 7 * 7 * (51.0) * Texans*

TITANS * 10.5 * 11 * (51.5) * Lions*

RAMS * 17 * 17.5 * (43.5) * Jets*

Bucs * 4 * 6 * (50.5) * FALCONS*

DOLPHINS * 3 * 2 * (41.5) * Patriots*

Seahawks * 4.5 * 5.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

VIKINGS * 3 * 3 * (47.0) * Bears*

RAVENS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (47.5) * Jaguars*

Browns * 4 * 4.5 * (44.5) * GIANTS*

CARDS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Eagles*

Chiefs * 4 * 3 * (51.5) * SAINTS*

49ers * 1 * 3 * (45.5) * COWBOYS*

*Monday*

Steelers * 12.5 * 12.5 * (40.5) * BENGALS*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

TROY * 25.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*

*Friday*

Nebraska * 5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * RUTGERS*

INDIANA * 11 * PPD * ( NL ) * Purdue*

*Conference USA Championship Game*

*Huntington, WV*

MARSHALL * 5 * 5.5 * (42.0) * Uab*

*MAC Championship Game*

*Detroit, MI*

Buffalo * 11.5 * 13.5 * (67.5) * Ball St*

*PAC 12 Championship Game*

*Los Angeles, CA*

Usc * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*

Usc * 3 * 3 * (64.0) * Oregon*

*Saturday*

MIAMI-FLA * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Georgia Tech*

WAKE FOREST * 7 * 6.5 * (66.5) * Florida St*

Air Force * 2 * 2.5 * (37.5) * ARMY*

WISCONSIN * 10.5 * 12 * (47.5) * Minnesota*

PENN ST * 14.5 * 15 * (52.5) * Illinois*

IOWA * 13.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Michigan*

MARYLAND * 1.5 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Michigan St*

UTAH * 9.5 * 10.5 * (56.5) *Washington St*

UCLA * 6.5 * 7 * (59.0) * Stanford*

Oregon * 8.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * COLORADO*

Arizona St * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * OREGON ST*

CALIFORNIA * 14.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Arizona*

*BIG 10 Championship Game*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Ohio St * 20 * 20.5 * (57.5) * Northwestern*

*BIG 12 Championship Game*

*Arlington, TX*

Oklahoma * 6 * 5.5 * (58.5) * Iowa St*

*Sun Belt Championship Game*

*Conway, SC*

COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * UL-Lafayette*

*ACC Championship Game*

*Charlotte, NC*

Clemson * 10.5 * 10.5 * (60.5) * Notre Dame*

*AAC Championship Game*

*Cincinnati, OH*

CINCINNATI * 15.5 * 14.5 * (45.5) * Tulsa*

*SEC Championship Game*

*Atlanta, GA*

Alabama * 17 * 17.5 * (74.5) * Florida*

*Mountain West Championship Game*

*Las Vegas, NV*

Boise St * 7 * 6.5 * (56.0) * San Jose St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Write-In Games*

Texas A&M * 13.5 * 14 * (51.5) * TENNESSEE*

GEORGIA * 38 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*

LSU * 2 * 2.5 * (77.5) * Mississippi*

Missouri * 1.5 * 1 * (49.5) * MISS ST*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOWL GAMES*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Frisco Bowl*

*Frisco, TX*

Smu * 9 * PPD * ( NL ) * Utsa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*Myrtle Beach Bowl*

*Conway, SC*

App'chian St* 19 * 19 * (62.5) * N Texas*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Potato Bowl*

*Boise, ID*

Tulane * 3 * 3 * (55.5) * Nevada*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Boca Raton Bowl*

*Boca Raton, FL*

Byu * 4 * 4 * (69.5) * Ucf*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*New Orleans Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Ga Southern * 4 * 4 * (50.5) * La Tech*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Montgomery Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Memphis * 10.5 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 24*

*New Mexico Bowl*

*Frisco, TX*

Houston * 11 * 11 * (61.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Warriors*

LAKERS * 2 * ( NL ) * Clippers*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

SO ILLINOIS * 7.5 * N Dakota*

Creighton * 5.5 * ST. JOHN'S*

DREXEL * 1.5 * St. Joseph's*

TEXAS TECH * 2 * Kansas*

WYOMING * 7.5 *Nebraska-Omaha*

MARQUETTE * 4 * Seton Hall*

SOUTHERN UTAH * 10 * Dixie St*

LOYOLA-M'MOUNT* 3.5 * Cal-Irvine*

*Write-In Games*

OREGON * 7.5 * San Francisco*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*Hollywood, FL*

*IBF middleweight title fight*

G. Golovkin * -$3300 vs. K. Szeremeta +$1000*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*San Antonio, TX*

*WBA super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$750 vs. C. Smith +$550*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

ASTON VILLA * -$135*

Burnley * +$360*

Draw * +$280*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * -$230*

SHEFFIELD UNITED * +$580*

Draw * +$360*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

NOTE: All wagers for any draw are based on the result at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time plus injury or added time (there is no extra time/overtime or shootout during the regular season of the English Premier League).

NOTE: In order to read the money line for soccer, use the Manchester United - Sheffield United game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favorite, Man U, you would put up $230 to win back $100. If you wanted to wager on the underdog, Sheffield, you would put up $100 to win back $580. If you wanted to wager on a draw, you would put up $100 to win back $360 (use $100 as the base unit).

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

