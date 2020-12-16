121720-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
RAIDERS * 3 * 3 * (53.0) * Chargers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
PACKERS * 9 * 9 * (51.5) * Panthers*
Bills * 6 * 6.5 * (50.0) * BRONCOS*
*Sunday*
COLTS * 7 * 7 * (51.0) * Texans*
TITANS * 10.5 * 11 * (51.5) * Lions*
RAMS * 17 * 17.5 * (43.5) * Jets*
Bucs * 4 * 6 * (50.5) * FALCONS*
DOLPHINS * 3 * 2 * (41.5) * Patriots*
Seahawks * 4.5 * 5.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
VIKINGS * 3 * 3 * (47.0) * Bears*
RAVENS * 13.5 * 13.5 * (47.5) * Jaguars*
Browns * 4 * 4.5 * (44.5) * GIANTS*
CARDS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Eagles*
Chiefs * 4 * 3 * (51.5) * SAINTS*
49ers * 1 * 3 * (45.5) * COWBOYS*
*Monday*
Steelers * 12.5 * 12.5 * (40.5) * BENGALS*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
TROY * 25.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Monroe*
*Friday*
Nebraska * 5 * 6.5 * (54.5) * RUTGERS*
INDIANA * 11 * PPD * ( NL ) * Purdue*
*Conference USA Championship Game*
*Huntington, WV*
MARSHALL * 5 * 5.5 * (42.0) * Uab*
*MAC Championship Game*
*Detroit, MI*
Buffalo * 11.5 * 13.5 * (67.5) * Ball St*
*PAC 12 Championship Game*
*Los Angeles, CA*
Usc * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Washington*
Usc * 3 * 3 * (64.0) * Oregon*
*Saturday*
MIAMI-FLA * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Georgia Tech*
WAKE FOREST * 7 * 6.5 * (66.5) * Florida St*
Air Force * 2 * 2.5 * (37.5) * ARMY*
WISCONSIN * 10.5 * 12 * (47.5) * Minnesota*
PENN ST * 14.5 * 15 * (52.5) * Illinois*
IOWA * 13.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Michigan*
MARYLAND * 1.5 * 2.5 * (50.5) * Michigan St*
UTAH * 9.5 * 10.5 * (56.5) *Washington St*
UCLA * 6.5 * 7 * (59.0) * Stanford*
Oregon * 8.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * COLORADO*
Arizona St * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * OREGON ST*
CALIFORNIA * 14.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Arizona*
*BIG 10 Championship Game*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Ohio St * 20 * 20.5 * (57.5) * Northwestern*
*BIG 12 Championship Game*
*Arlington, TX*
Oklahoma * 6 * 5.5 * (58.5) * Iowa St*
*Sun Belt Championship Game*
*Conway, SC*
COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * 3.5 * (54.5) * UL-Lafayette*
*ACC Championship Game*
*Charlotte, NC*
Clemson * 10.5 * 10.5 * (60.5) * Notre Dame*
*AAC Championship Game*
*Cincinnati, OH*
CINCINNATI * 15.5 * 14.5 * (45.5) * Tulsa*
*SEC Championship Game*
*Atlanta, GA*
Alabama * 17 * 17.5 * (74.5) * Florida*
*Mountain West Championship Game*
*Las Vegas, NV*
Boise St * 7 * 6.5 * (56.0) * San Jose St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Write-In Games*
Texas A&M * 13.5 * 14 * (51.5) * TENNESSEE*
GEORGIA * 38 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*
LSU * 2 * 2.5 * (77.5) * Mississippi*
Missouri * 1.5 * 1 * (49.5) * MISS ST*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOWL GAMES*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Frisco Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Smu * 9 * PPD * ( NL ) * Utsa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*Myrtle Beach Bowl*
*Conway, SC*
App'chian St* 19 * 19 * (62.5) * N Texas*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Potato Bowl*
*Boise, ID*
Tulane * 3 * 3 * (55.5) * Nevada*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Boca Raton Bowl*
*Boca Raton, FL*
Byu * 4 * 4 * (69.5) * Ucf*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*New Orleans Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Ga Southern * 4 * 4 * (50.5) * La Tech*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Montgomery Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Memphis * 10.5 * 10.5 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 24*
*New Mexico Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Houston * 11 * 11 * (61.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Warriors*
LAKERS * 2 * ( NL ) * Clippers*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
SO ILLINOIS * 7.5 * N Dakota*
Creighton * 5.5 * ST. JOHN'S*
DREXEL * 1.5 * St. Joseph's*
TEXAS TECH * 2 * Kansas*
WYOMING * 7.5 *Nebraska-Omaha*
MARQUETTE * 4 * Seton Hall*
SOUTHERN UTAH * 10 * Dixie St*
LOYOLA-M'MOUNT* 3.5 * Cal-Irvine*
*Write-In Games*
OREGON * 7.5 * San Francisco*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*Hollywood, FL*
*IBF middleweight title fight*
G. Golovkin * -$3300 vs. K. Szeremeta +$1000*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*San Antonio, TX*
*WBA super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$750 vs. C. Smith +$550*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
ASTON VILLA * -$135*
Burnley * +$360*
Draw * +$280*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * -$230*
SHEFFIELD UNITED * +$580*
Draw * +$360*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
NOTE: All wagers for any draw are based on the result at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time plus injury or added time (there is no extra time/overtime or shootout during the regular season of the English Premier League).
NOTE: In order to read the money line for soccer, use the Manchester United - Sheffield United game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favorite, Man U, you would put up $230 to win back $100. If you wanted to wager on the underdog, Sheffield, you would put up $100 to win back $580. If you wanted to wager on a draw, you would put up $100 to win back $360 (use $100 as the base unit).
----------------------------------------------------
Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!