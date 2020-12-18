121920-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
Bills * 6 * 6 * (49.5) * BRONCOS*
PACKERS * 9 * 8.5 * (51.5) * Panthers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
COLTS * 7 * 7 * (51.0) * Texans*
TITANS * 10.5 * 11 * (51.5) * Lions*
RAMS * 17 * 17.5 * (43.5) * Jets*
Bucs * 4 * 6 * (49.5) * FALCONS*
DOLPHINS * 3 * 2 * (41.5) * Patriots*
Seahawks * 4.5 * 5.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
VIKINGS * 3 * 3 * (46.5) * Bears*
RAVENS * 13.5 * 13 * (47.5) * Jaguars*
Browns * 4 * 6 * (44.5) * GIANTS*
CARDS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Eagles*
Chiefs * 4 * 3 * (51.5) * SAINTS*
49ers * 1 * 3 * (45.0) * COWBOYS*
*Monday*
Steelers * 12.5 * 13 * (40.5) * BENGALS*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
MIAMI-FLA * PPD * PPD * ( NL ) * Georgia Tech*
WAKE FOREST * 7 * PPD * ( NL ) * Florida St*
Air Force * 2 * 2.5 * (37.5) * ARMY*
WISCONSIN * 10.5 * 12.5 * (47.5) * Minnesota*
PENN ST * 14.5 * 15 * (52.5) * Illinois*
IOWA * 13.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Michigan*
MARYLAND * 1.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Michigan St*
UTAH * 9.5 * 10.5 * (55.5) *Washington St*
UCLA * 6.5 * 7 * (59.0) * Stanford*
Oregon * 8.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * COLORADO*
Arizona St * 7 * 7 * (54.5) * OREGON ST*
CALIFORNIA * 14.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * Arizona*
*BIG 10 Championship Game*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Ohio St * 20 * 20.5 * (57.5) * Northwestern*
*BIG 12 Championship Game*
*Arlington, TX*
Oklahoma * 6 * 6 * (58.5) * Iowa St*
*Sun Belt Championship Game*
*Conway, SC*
COASTAL CARO* 4.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * UL-Lafayette*
*ACC Championship Game*
*Charlotte, NC*
Clemson * 10.5 * 10.5 * (60.5) * Notre Dame*
*AAC Championship Game*
*Cincinnati, OH*
CINCINNATI * 15.5 * 14.5 * (45.5) * Tulsa*
*SEC Championship Game*
*Atlanta, GA*
Alabama * 17 * 17.5 * (74.5) * Florida*
*Mountain West Championship Game*
*Las Vegas, NV*
Boise St * 7 * 6.5 * (56.0) * San Jose St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Write-In Games*
Texas A&M * 13.5 * 14 * (51.5) * TENNESSEE*
GEORGIA * 38 * PPD * ( NL ) * Vanderbilt*
LSU * 2 * 3 * (78.0) * Mississippi*
Missouri * 1.5 * 1.5 * (49.5) * MISS ST*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOWL GAMES*
----------------------------------------------------
*Frisco Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Smu * 9 * PPD * ( NL ) * Utsa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*Myrtle Beach Bowl*
*Conway, SC*
App'chian St* 19 * 19 * (62.5) * N Texas*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Potato Bowl*
*Boise, ID*
Tulane * 3 * 3 * (55.5) * Nevada*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Boca Raton Bowl*
*Boca Raton, FL*
Byu * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Ucf*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*New Orleans Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Ga Southern * 4 * 4 * (50.5) * La Tech*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Montgomery Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Memphis * 10.5 * 10 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*New Mexico Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Houston * 11 * 11 * (61.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Warriors*
LAKERS * 2 * ( NL ) * Clippers*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
i-Indiana * 8 * Butler*
s-Gonzaga * 3.5 * Iowa*
FLORIDA * PPD * Fla Atlantic*
WISCONSIN * 5 * Louisville*
NC-Greensboro * 4 * ELON*
INDIANA ST * 4 * Ball St*
NO ARIZONA * NL * E Washington*
Wright St * 4.5 * DETROIT*
TOLEDO * 6.5 * Valparaiso*
NO KENTUCKY * 2.5 * Youngstown St*
E CAROLINA * 9.5 * James Madison*
WISC-GREEN BAY* 1 *Wisconsin-Milw*
ST. BONA * 11.5 * Hofstra*
MANHATTAN * 2.5 * Marist*
ALABAMA * 6 * W Kentucky*
c-N Carolina * 2.5 * Kentucky*
AUBURN * 17 * Troy*
Texas St * 7 * DENVER*
Mississippi * 2 * DAYTON*
i-Purdue * 6.5 * Notre Dame*
UAB * 10 * Chattanooga*
SOUTHERN MISS * 2.5 * UL-Monroe*
OREGON * 22 * Portland*
SACRAMENTO ST * PPD * Cal-Davis*
Baylor * 17 * KANSAS ST*
UTAH VALLEY * 6.5 * Idaho St*
NIAGARA * NL * Fairfield*
c-Ucla * 1.5 * Ohio St*
LA SALLE * 5 * Delaware*
MONMOUTH * NL * St. Peter's*
CALIFORNIA * 9.5 * CS-Northridge*
SYRACUSE * 13 * Buffalo*
PEPPERDINE * 4 *Cal-Santa Barb*
IPFW * PPD * Iupui*
RIDER * NL * Iona*
ILLINOIS-CHI * 7 * Oakland*
FLORIDA INT'L * 7.5 * Ga Southern*
ST. MARY'S-CA * 5.5 * Colorado St*
BRADLEY * 11 * Miami-Ohio*
GEORGIA * PK * Cincinnati*
STANFORD * 1.5 * Arizona*
FLORIDA ST * 13 * Ucf*
VILLANOVA * 22 * St. Joseph's*
LOYOLA-M'MOUNT* 14.5 * Cal-Poly SLO*
----------------------------------------------------
*Write-In Game*
IPFW * PK * Cleveland St*
----------------------------------------------------
i - Indianapolis, IN.
s - Sioux Falls, SD.
c - Cleveland, OH.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*San Antonio, TX*
*WBA super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$750 vs. C. Smith +$550*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
EVERTON * +$140*
Arsenal * +$185*
Draw * +$230*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
NEWCASTLE UNITED * +$160*
Fulham * +$180*
Draw * +$220*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester City * -$210*
SOUTHAMPTON * +$540*
Draw * +$360*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * -$200*
CRYSTAL PALACE * +$520*
Draw * +$330*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
NOTE: All wagers for any draw are based on the result at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time plus injury or added time (there is no extra time/overtime or shootout during the regular season of the English Premier League).
NOTE: In order to read the money line for soccer, use the Everton - Arsenal game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favorite, Everton, you would put up $100 to win back $140. If you wanted to wager on the underdog, Arsenal, you would put up $100 to win back $185. If you wanted to wager on a draw, you would put up $100 to win back $230 (use $100 as the base unit).
----------------------------------------------------
Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein
