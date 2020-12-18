121920-spt-aline

NOTE: All wagers for any draw are based on the result at the end of 90 minutes of regulation time plus injury or added time (there is no extra time/overtime or shootout during the regular season of the English Premier League).

NOTE: In order to read the money line for soccer, use the Everton - Arsenal game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favorite, Everton, you would put up $100 to win back $140. If you wanted to wager on the underdog, Arsenal, you would put up $100 to win back $185. If you wanted to wager on a draw, you would put up $100 to win back $230 (use $100 as the base unit).