121920-spt-cobas

SAN DIEGO — In a normal visit to San Diego State, the BYU Cougars would have to face a trash-talking student section and a sellout crowd of 12,414 at Viejas Arena.
Not this time. Because of COVID-19, Viejas Arena was empty Friday, which allowed the Cougars to focus strictly on the No. 18 Aztecs.
Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for BYU, which blew a 17-point lead before beating San Diego State 72-62 despite Matt Mitchell’s career-high 35 points.
Mitchell was remarkable in scoring 26 points in the second half. He spurred a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers and then had a steal and dunk that tied it 61.
But BYU (7-2) regained control and handed San Diego State (5-1) its first loss. The Aztecs won their first 26 games last season and were the nation’s last undefeated team en route to a 30-2 record.
No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa State 65
Miles McBride scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 21 seconds left, to lift the host Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) over the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2).
Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who scored the final six points. They overcame poor shooting in their conference opener by making 14 of 16 free throws over the final six minutes.
Rasir Bolton scored a season-high 25 points for Iowa State, which couldn't overcome 21 turnovers.
West Virginia made just one field goal over the final eight minutes and shot 38% (21 of 55) for the game.
West Virginia has beaten Iowa State four straight times and six straight times in Morgantown.
No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
Jaden Springer scored 21 points to lead the host Volunteers (4-0) over the Eagles(0-8) in Knoxville.
The 6-foot-4 freshman also had six rebounds and six assists and was one of six Volunteers in double figures. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. scored 15 points each, John Fulkerson had 13 points and six rebounds, Keon Johnson scored 13 points and Yves Pons had 10 points and two blocks.
The Golden Eagles were led by Jr. Clay with 13 points. Keishawn Davidson added 12 points.
After leading by 27 at halftime, Tennessee went on a 17-1 run midway through the second half and got its lead to 76-33.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!