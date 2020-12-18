121920-spt-cobas

SAN DIEGO — In a normal visit to San Diego State, the BYU Cougars would have to face a trash-talking student section and a sellout crowd of 12,414 at Viejas Arena.

Not this time. Because of COVID-19, Viejas Arena was empty Friday, which allowed the Cougars to focus strictly on the No. 18 Aztecs.

Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left for BYU, which blew a 17-point lead before beating San Diego State 72-62 despite Matt Mitchell’s career-high 35 points.

Mitchell was remarkable in scoring 26 points in the second half. He spurred a 14-0 run with three 3-pointers and then had a steal and dunk that tied it 61.

But BYU (7-2) regained control and handed San Diego State (5-1) its first loss. The Aztecs won their first 26 games last season and were the nation’s last undefeated team en route to a 30-2 record.

No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa State 65

Miles McBride scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 21 seconds left, to lift the host Mountaineers (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) over the Cyclones (1-4, 0-2).