121920-spt-colfb

Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game in Detroit.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he’d been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.
By then, Buffalo (5-1) was playing catch-up. The game turned when Ball State scored three touchdowns in the final 5:55 of the first half to take a 35-21 lead.
Buffalo, which hadn’t played a game closer than 19 points in this short season, was trying for its first MAC title since 2008. That year, the Bulls knocked off an undefeated and nationally ranked Ball State team for the championship. The Cardinals returned the favor this time.
UAB 22, Marshall 13: Trea Shropshire had five receptions for 180 yards — including a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — and Spencer Brown had 30 carries for 149 yards rushing to help UAB beat Marshall in Huntington, W.Va., for the Blazers’ second Conference USA championship in the last three years.
Tyler Johnston III was 12-of-22 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns for UAB (6-3).
UAB became the first school to reach the championship game for the third straight season, all on the road. The Blazers, who resumed their football program in 2017 after it was cut following the 2014 season, won the title at Middle Tennessee in 2018 and lost at Florida Atlantic last year.
Grant Wells was 8-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns for the Thundering Herd (7-2).
Nebraska 28, Rutgers 21: Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska rolled up 620 total yards in wearing down Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.
Dedrick Mills rushed for a career-high 191 yards and Wan’Dale Robinson ran for a touchdown and caught another as the Cornhuskers (3-5, 3-5) overcame four turnovers and denied Rutgers (3-6, 3-6) a Big Ten-best four wins in a season.
Martinez finished 24 of 28 for 255 yards passing and carried 23 times for 157 yards as Nebraska outgained Rutgers 620 yards to 252 yards.
Martinez scored on runs of 41 and 1 yard and threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Robinson that tied the game at 21-all late in the third quarter. His 1-yard run in the fourth quarter capped a nine-play, 92-yard drive that was the difference.
