122020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

COLTS * 7 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Texans*

TITANS * 10.5 * 9 * (52.5) * Lions*

RAMS * 17 * 17 * (43.5) * Jets*

Bucs * 4 * 6 * (49.0) * FALCONS*

DOLPHINS * 3 * 2 * (41.5) * Patriots*

Seahawks * 4.5 * 6.5 * (43.5) * WASHINGTON*

VIKINGS * 3 * 3 * (46.5) * Bears*

RAVENS * 13.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Jaguars*

Browns * 4 * 6.5 * (44.5) * GIANTS*

CARDS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Eagles*

Chiefs * 4 * 3 * (52.5) * SAINTS*

49ers * 1 * 3 * (45.0) * COWBOYS*

*Monday*

Steelers * 12.5 * 14 * (40.5) * BENGALS*

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL Money Lines*

----------------------------------------------------

COLTS * -$340 * Texans * +$280*

TITANS * -$550 * Lions * +$425*

RAMS * -$1700 * Jets * +$1000*

Bucs * -$280 * FALCONS * +$240*

DOLPHINS * -$125 * Patriots * +$105*

Seahawks * -$280 * WASHINGTON* +$240*

VIKINGS * -$155 * Bears * +$135*

RAVENS * -$850 * Jaguars * +$600*

Browns * -$300 * GIANTS * +$240*

CARDS * -$270 * Eagles * +$230*

Chiefs * -$155 * SAINTS * +$135*

49ers * -$160 * COWBOYS * +$140*

*Monday*

Steelers * -$1100 * BENGALS * +$700

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*BOWL GAMES*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*Myrtle Beach Bowl*

*Conway, SC*

App'chian St* 19 * 19 * (62.5) * N Texas*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Potato Bowl*

*Boise, ID*

Tulane * 3 * 3 * (56.5) * Nevada*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Boca Raton Bowl*

*Boca Raton, FL*

Byu * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Ucf*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*New Orleans Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Ga Southern * 4 * 4 * (50.5) * La Tech*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Montgomery Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Memphis * 10.5 * 10 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*New Mexico Bowl*

*Frisco, TX*

Houston * 11 * 11 * (61.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Warriors*

LAKERS * 2 * ( NL ) * Clippers*

*Wednesday*

CAVALIERS * 1 * ( NL ) * Hornets*

PACERS * 8.5 * ( NL ) * Knicks*

Heat * 3.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*

76ERS * 7.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*

Bucks * 2.5 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*

t-RAPTORS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*

Hawks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * BULLS*

ROCKETS * NL * ( NL ) * Thunder*

GRIZZLIES * 3 * ( NL ) * Spurs*

T'WOLVES * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pistons*

NUGGETS * 8 * ( NL ) * Kings*

BLAZERS * 1.5 * ( NL ) * Jazz*

SUNS * PK * ( NL ) * Mavericks*

----------------------------------------------------

t- Tampa, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE BASKETBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Creighton * 2 * CONNECTICUT*

RUTGERS * 1 * Illinois*

DETROIT * NL * Wright St*

TEXAS * 8 * Oklahoma St*

ARKANSAS * 18.5 * Oral Roberts*

XAVIER * 4 * Marquette*

MANHATTAN * NL * Marist*

WISC-GREEN BAY* NL *Wisconsin-Milw*

NO KENTUCKY * NL * Youngstown St*

DRAKE * 30.5 * Chicago St*

Weber St * 4 * PORTLAND ST*

SETON HALL * 4.5 * Providence*

ILLINOIS-CHI * NL * Oakland*

NEVADA * 11 * Air Force*

TENN-MARTIN * 5 * W Illinois*

ST. JOHN'S * 3.5 * Georgetown*

Michigan St * 5 * NORTHWESTERN*

l-SanFrancisco* 6.5 * Grand Canyon*

Saint Louis * 2.5 * MINNESOTA*

l-Colorado * 10 * Washington*

*Write-In Games*

IPFW * NL * Cleveland St*

MARSHALL * 15.5 * Robert Morris*

----------------------------------------------------

l- Las Vegas, NV.

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 23*

*UFC 257*

*UFC Fight Island*

*Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

MANCHESTER UNITED * -$150*

Leeds United * +$340*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

TOTTENHAM * +$110*

Leicester City * +$260*

Draw * +$240*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Aston Villa * -$110*

WEST BROMWICH ALBION * +$260*

Draw * +$275*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

BRIGHTON & HOVE * -$150*

Sheffield United * +$440*

Draw * +$270*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

