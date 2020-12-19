122020-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
COLTS * 7 * 7.5 * (50.5) * Texans*
TITANS * 10.5 * 9 * (52.5) * Lions*
RAMS * 17 * 17 * (43.5) * Jets*
Bucs * 4 * 6 * (49.0) * FALCONS*
DOLPHINS * 3 * 2 * (41.5) * Patriots*
Seahawks * 4.5 * 6.5 * (43.5) * WASHINGTON*
VIKINGS * 3 * 3 * (46.5) * Bears*
RAVENS * 13.5 * 13 * (48.0) * Jaguars*
Browns * 4 * 6.5 * (44.5) * GIANTS*
CARDS * 5.5 * 6.5 * (49.5) * Eagles*
Chiefs * 4 * 3 * (52.5) * SAINTS*
49ers * 1 * 3 * (45.0) * COWBOYS*
*Monday*
Steelers * 12.5 * 14 * (40.5) * BENGALS*
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL Money Lines*
----------------------------------------------------
COLTS * -$340 * Texans * +$280*
TITANS * -$550 * Lions * +$425*
RAMS * -$1700 * Jets * +$1000*
Bucs * -$280 * FALCONS * +$240*
DOLPHINS * -$125 * Patriots * +$105*
Seahawks * -$280 * WASHINGTON* +$240*
VIKINGS * -$155 * Bears * +$135*
RAVENS * -$850 * Jaguars * +$600*
Browns * -$300 * GIANTS * +$240*
CARDS * -$270 * Eagles * +$230*
Chiefs * -$155 * SAINTS * +$135*
49ers * -$160 * COWBOYS * +$140*
*Monday*
Steelers * -$1100 * BENGALS * +$700
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*BOWL GAMES*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*Myrtle Beach Bowl*
*Conway, SC*
App'chian St* 19 * 19 * (62.5) * N Texas*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Potato Bowl*
*Boise, ID*
Tulane * 3 * 3 * (56.5) * Nevada*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Boca Raton Bowl*
*Boca Raton, FL*
Byu * 4 * 4 * (70.5) * Ucf*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*New Orleans Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Ga Southern * 4 * 4 * (50.5) * La Tech*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Montgomery Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Memphis * 10.5 * 10 * (52.5) * Fla Atlantic*
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*New Mexico Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Houston * 11 * 11 * (61.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Warriors*
LAKERS * 2 * ( NL ) * Clippers*
*Wednesday*
CAVALIERS * 1 * ( NL ) * Hornets*
PACERS * 8.5 * ( NL ) * Knicks*
Heat * 3.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*
76ERS * 7.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*
Bucks * 2.5 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*
t-RAPTORS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*
Hawks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * BULLS*
ROCKETS * NL * ( NL ) * Thunder*
GRIZZLIES * 3 * ( NL ) * Spurs*
T'WOLVES * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pistons*
NUGGETS * 8 * ( NL ) * Kings*
BLAZERS * 1.5 * ( NL ) * Jazz*
SUNS * PK * ( NL ) * Mavericks*
----------------------------------------------------
t- Tampa, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE BASKETBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Creighton * 2 * CONNECTICUT*
RUTGERS * 1 * Illinois*
DETROIT * NL * Wright St*
TEXAS * 8 * Oklahoma St*
ARKANSAS * 18.5 * Oral Roberts*
XAVIER * 4 * Marquette*
MANHATTAN * NL * Marist*
WISC-GREEN BAY* NL *Wisconsin-Milw*
NO KENTUCKY * NL * Youngstown St*
DRAKE * 30.5 * Chicago St*
Weber St * 4 * PORTLAND ST*
SETON HALL * 4.5 * Providence*
ILLINOIS-CHI * NL * Oakland*
NEVADA * 11 * Air Force*
TENN-MARTIN * 5 * W Illinois*
ST. JOHN'S * 3.5 * Georgetown*
Michigan St * 5 * NORTHWESTERN*
l-SanFrancisco* 6.5 * Grand Canyon*
Saint Louis * 2.5 * MINNESOTA*
l-Colorado * 10 * Washington*
*Write-In Games*
IPFW * NL * Cleveland St*
MARSHALL * 15.5 * Robert Morris*
----------------------------------------------------
l- Las Vegas, NV.
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 23*
*UFC 257*
*UFC Fight Island*
*Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
MANCHESTER UNITED * -$150*
Leeds United * +$340*
Draw * +$325*
Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
TOTTENHAM * +$110*
Leicester City * +$260*
Draw * +$240*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Aston Villa * -$110*
WEST BROMWICH ALBION * +$260*
Draw * +$275*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
BRIGHTON & HOVE * -$150*
Sheffield United * +$440*
Draw * +$270*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
