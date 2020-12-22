 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
122320-spt-aline
0 comments

122320-spt-aline

  • 0

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (51.5) * Vikings*

*Saturday*

Bucs * 8 * 9 * (54.0) * LIONS*

CARDS * 3.5 * 5 * (49.5) * 49ers*

Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (47.5) * RAIDERS*

*Sunday*

CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Broncos*

Browns * 9.5 * 9.5 * (46.5) * JETS*

TEXANS * 8 * 8 * (46.0) * Bengals*

Colts * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*

Bears * 7 * 7.5 * (47.5) * JAGUARS*

WASHINGTON * 2 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Panthers*

RAVENS * 11.5 * 11.5 * (45.0) * Giants*

CHIEFS * 11 * 10.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*

SEAHAWKS * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * Rams*

Eagles * PK * 2 * (49.5) * COWBOYS*

PACKERS * 4 * 3.5 * (56.0) * Titans*

*Monday*

Bills * 6.5 * 7 * (46.0) * PATRIOTS*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*BOWL GAMES*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football Playoff*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Rose Bowl*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 20 * 19.5 * (65.5) * Notre Dame*

*Sugar Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Clemson * 7 * 7.5 * (65.5) * Ohio State*

----------------------------------------------------

*New Orleans Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Ga Southern * 4 * 6 * (48.5) * La Tech*

----------------------------------------------------

*Montgomery Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Memphis * 10.5 * 9 * (50.5) * Fla Atlantic*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*New Mexico Bowl*

*Frisco, TX*

Houston * 11 * 12 * (59.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*Camellia Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Buffalo * 3 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Marshall*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Gasparilla Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Cure Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Coastal Caro* 6 * 7 * (60.0) * Liberty*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*First Responder Bowl*

*Dallas, TX*

UL-Lafayette* 13 * 14 * (57.5) * Utsa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Lendingtree Bowl*

*Mobile, AL*

Georgia St * 5 * 3.5 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Independence Bowl*

*Shreveport, LA*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Guaranteed Rate Bowl*

*Phoenix, AZ*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*Military Bowl*

*Annapolis, MD*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Cheez-It Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Oklahoma St * 3 * 2 * (58.5) *Miami-Florida*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Alamo Bowl*

*San Antonio, TX*

Texas * 12 * 10.5 * (64.5) * Colorado*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 30*

*Music City Bowl*

*Nashville, TN*

Iowa * 14 * 15 * (50.5) * Missouri*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Hornets * 2 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*

PACERS * 8 * (212.5) * Knicks*

Heat * 3.5 * (219.5) * MAGIC*

76ERS * 7.5 * (229.0) * Wizards*

Bucks * 3.5 * (225.5) * CELTICS*

t-RAPTORS * 4.5 * (229.5) * Pelicans*

Hawks * 2 * (230.5) * BULLS*

ROCKETS * 7 * (226.5) * Thunder*

GRIZZLIES * 2 * (231.5) * Spurs*

T'WOLVES * 4.5 * (224.5) * Pistons*

NUGGETS * 8.5 * (225.5) * Kings*

BLAZERS * 1.5 * (228.5) * Jazz*

SUNS * 1 * (236.5) * Mavericks*

*Friday*

HEAT * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*

BUCKS * 8 * ( NL ) * Warriors*

Nets * 1 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*

LAKERS * 6 * ( NL ) * Mavericks*

NUGGETS * PK * ( NL ) * Clippers*

----------------------------------------------------

t- Tampa, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

CREIGHTON * 7 * Xavier*

OREGON * 3 * Ucla*

OREGON ST * PPD * Santa Clara*

AIR FORCE * 5.5 * Utah Valley*

NO COLORADO * NL * Idaho St*

GEORGE MASON * 6.5 * Towson*

OHIO ST * 2 * Rutgers*

SETON HALL * 9.5 * Georgetown*

BUTLER * PK * Providence*

PEPPERDINE * 7.5 *CS-Bakersfield*

Illinois * 3 * PENN ST*

s-Byu * 15 * Weber St*

Villanova * 4 * MARQUETTE*

SAINT LOUIS * 23 * Umkc*

Georgia Tech * 2 * UAB*

INDIANA * 8.5 * Northwestern*

UTAH ST * 21 * San Jose St*

DEPAUL * 15.5 * W Illinois*

BOISE ST * 12.5 * New Mexico*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*England EFL Carabao Cup*

----------------------------------------------------

Tottenham * -$185*

STOKE CITY * +$490*

Draw * +$340*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * +$115*

EVERTON * +$230*

Draw * +$260*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports