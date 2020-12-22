122320-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*NFL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
*Friday*
SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (51.5) * Vikings*
*Saturday*
Bucs * 8 * 9 * (54.0) * LIONS*
CARDS * 3.5 * 5 * (49.5) * 49ers*
Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (47.5) * RAIDERS*
*Sunday*
CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Broncos*
Browns * 9.5 * 9.5 * (46.5) * JETS*
TEXANS * 8 * 8 * (46.0) * Bengals*
Colts * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*
Bears * 7 * 7.5 * (47.5) * JAGUARS*
WASHINGTON * 2 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Panthers*
RAVENS * 11.5 * 11.5 * (45.0) * Giants*
CHIEFS * 11 * 10.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*
SEAHAWKS * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * Rams*
Eagles * PK * 2 * (49.5) * COWBOYS*
PACKERS * 4 * 3.5 * (56.0) * Titans*
*Monday*
Bills * 6.5 * 7 * (46.0) * PATRIOTS*
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
*BOWL GAMES*
*College Football Playoff*
*January 1*
*Rose Bowl*
*Arlington, TX*
Alabama * 20 * 19.5 * (65.5) * Notre Dame*
*Sugar Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Clemson * 7 * 7.5 * (65.5) * Ohio State*
*New Orleans Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Ga Southern * 4 * 6 * (48.5) * La Tech*
*Montgomery Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Memphis * 10.5 * 9 * (50.5) * Fla Atlantic*
*Thursday*
*New Mexico Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Houston * 11 * 12 * (59.5) * Hawaii*
*Friday*
*Camellia Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Buffalo * 3 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Marshall*
*Saturday*
*Gasparilla Bowl*
*Tampa, FL*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
*Saturday*
*Cure Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Coastal Caro* 6 * 7 * (60.0) * Liberty*
*Saturday*
*First Responder Bowl*
*Dallas, TX*
UL-Lafayette* 13 * 14 * (57.5) * Utsa*
*Saturday*
*Lendingtree Bowl*
*Mobile, AL*
Georgia St * 5 * 3.5 * (51.5) * W Kentucky*
*Saturday*
*Independence Bowl*
*Shreveport, LA*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
*Saturday*
*Guaranteed Rate Bowl*
*Phoenix, AZ*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
*Monday*
*Military Bowl*
*Annapolis, MD*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
*Tuesday*
*Cheez-It Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Oklahoma St * 3 * 2 * (58.5) *Miami-Florida*
*Tuesday*
*Alamo Bowl*
*San Antonio, TX*
Texas * 12 * 10.5 * (64.5) * Colorado*
*December 30*
*Music City Bowl*
*Nashville, TN*
Iowa * 14 * 15 * (50.5) * Missouri*
*NBA*
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
Hornets * 2 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*
PACERS * 8 * (212.5) * Knicks*
Heat * 3.5 * (219.5) * MAGIC*
76ERS * 7.5 * (229.0) * Wizards*
Bucks * 3.5 * (225.5) * CELTICS*
t-RAPTORS * 4.5 * (229.5) * Pelicans*
Hawks * 2 * (230.5) * BULLS*
ROCKETS * 7 * (226.5) * Thunder*
GRIZZLIES * 2 * (231.5) * Spurs*
T'WOLVES * 4.5 * (224.5) * Pistons*
NUGGETS * 8.5 * (225.5) * Kings*
BLAZERS * 1.5 * (228.5) * Jazz*
SUNS * 1 * (236.5) * Mavericks*
*Friday*
HEAT * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pelicans*
BUCKS * 8 * ( NL ) * Warriors*
Nets * 1 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*
LAKERS * 6 * ( NL ) * Mavericks*
NUGGETS * PK * ( NL ) * Clippers*
t- Tampa, FL.
*College Basketball*
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
CREIGHTON * 7 * Xavier*
OREGON * 3 * Ucla*
OREGON ST * PPD * Santa Clara*
AIR FORCE * 5.5 * Utah Valley*
NO COLORADO * NL * Idaho St*
GEORGE MASON * 6.5 * Towson*
OHIO ST * 2 * Rutgers*
SETON HALL * 9.5 * Georgetown*
BUTLER * PK * Providence*
PEPPERDINE * 7.5 *CS-Bakersfield*
Illinois * 3 * PENN ST*
s-Byu * 15 * Weber St*
Villanova * 4 * MARQUETTE*
SAINT LOUIS * 23 * Umkc*
Georgia Tech * 2 * UAB*
INDIANA * 8.5 * Northwestern*
UTAH ST * 21 * San Jose St*
DEPAUL * 15.5 * W Illinois*
BOISE ST * 12.5 * New Mexico*
*SOCCER*
*England EFL Carabao Cup*
Tottenham * -$185*
STOKE CITY * +$490*
Draw * +$340*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
Manchester United * +$115*