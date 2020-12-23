122420-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (51.5) * Vikings*
*Saturday*
Bucs * 8 * 9.5 * (54.0) * LIONS*
CARDS * 3.5 * 5 * (49.5) * 49ers*
Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (47.5) * RAIDERS*
*Sunday*
CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Broncos*
Browns * 9.5 * 9.5 * (47.5) * JETS*
TEXANS * 8 * 8 * (46.0) * Bengals*
Colts * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*
Bears * 7 * 7.5 * (47.5) * JAGUARS*
WASHINGTON * 2 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Panthers*
RAVENS * 11.5 * 11 * (45.0) * Giants*
CHIEFS * 11 * 10.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*
SEAHAWKS * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * Rams*
Eagles * PK * 2 * (49.5) * COWBOYS*
PACKERS * 4 * 3 * (56.0) * Titans*
*Monday*
Bills * 6.5 * 7 * (46.0) * PATRIOTS*
----------------------------------------------------
*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*BOWL GAMES*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football Playoff*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 1*
*Rose Bowl*
*Arlington, TX*
Alabama * 20 * 19.5 * (65.5) * Notre Dame*
*Sugar Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Clemson * 7 * 7.5 * (65.5) * Ohio State*
----------------------------------------------------
*New Mexico Bowl*
*Frisco, TX*
Houston * 11 * 11 * (59.5) * Hawaii*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*Camellia Bowl*
*Montgomery, AL*
Buffalo * 3 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Marshall*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Gasparilla Bowl*
*Tampa, FL*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Cure Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Coastal Caro* 6 * 7 * (60.0) * Liberty*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*First Responder Bowl*
*Dallas, TX*
UL-Lafayette* 13 * 14 * (57.5) * Utsa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Lendingtree Bowl*
*Mobile, AL*
Georgia St * 5 * 3.5 * (50.5) * W Kentucky*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Independence Bowl*
*Shreveport, LA*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Guaranteed Rate Bowl*
*Phoenix, AZ*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*Military Bowl*
*Annapolis, MD*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Cheez-It Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Oklahoma St * 3 * 2 * (58.5) *Miami-Florida*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Alamo Bowl*
*San Antonio, TX*
Texas * 12 * 9.5 * (63.5) * Colorado*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Mayo Bowl*
*Charlotte, NC*
Wisconsin * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * Wake Forest*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Music City Bowl*
*Nashville, TN*
Iowa * 14 * 15 * (50.5) * Missouri*
----------------------------------------------------
*Wednesday*
*Cotton Bowl*
*Arlington, TX*
Florida * 3 * 3 * (71.5) * Oklahoma*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Armed Forces Bowl*
*Fort Worth, TX*
Tulsa * 2 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Miss St*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Liberty Bowl*
*Memphis, TN*
W Virginia * 7.5 * 7.5 * (42.5) * Army*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Arizona Bowl*
*Tucson, AZ*
San Jose St * 7 * 8 * (62.5) * Ball St*
----------------------------------------------------
*December 31*
*Texas Bowl*
*Houston, TX*
Tcu * 5 * 6 * (57.5) * Arkansas*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 1*
*Birmingham Bowl*
*Birmingham, AL*
Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 1*
*Peach Bowl*
*Atlanta, GA*
Georgia * 6 * 7 * (50.5) * Cincinnati*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 1*
*Citrus Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Northwestern* 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * Auburn*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 2*
*Gator Bowl*
*Jacksonville, FL*
Kentucky * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * NC State*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 2*
*Outback Bowl*
*Tampa, FL*
Indiana * 7 * 6.5 * (66.5) * Mississippi*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 2*
*Fiesta Bowl*
*Glendale, AZ*
Iowa St * 4 * 4.5 * (57.5) * Oregon*
----------------------------------------------------
*January 2*
*Orange Bowl*
*Miami Gardens, FL*
Texas A&M * 6 * 7 * (68.5) * N Carolina*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the 2020/21 NBA Championship*
----------------------------------------------------
Team * Open * Current*
----------------------------------------------------
Lakers * 3/1 * 3/1*
Bucks * 5/1 * 5/1*
Clippers * 6/1 * 6/1*
Nets * 6/1 * 6/1*
Heat * 15/1 * 15/1*
Nuggets * 15/1 * 15/1*
Celtics * 15/1 * 15/1*
76ers * 20/1 * 20/1*
Raptors * 20/1 * 20/1*
Mavericks * 25/1 * 25/1*
Warriors * 25/1 * 25/1*
Jazz * 30/1 * 30/1*
Suns * 35/1 * 35/1*
Blazers * 50/1 * 50/1*
Rockets * 50/1 * 50/1*
Pelicans * 60/1 * 60/1*
Pacers * 100/1 * 100/1*
Hawks * 100/1 * 100/1*
Wizards * 100/1 * 100/1*
Grizzlies * 125/1 * 125/1*
Spurs * 125/1 * 125/1*
Timberwolves * 150/1 * 150/1*
Magic * 150/1 * 150/1*
Thunder * 150/1 * 150/1*
Kings * 150/1 * 150/1*
Hornets * 150/1 * 150/1*
Bulls * 250/1 * 250/1*