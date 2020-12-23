 Skip to main content
122420-spt-aline
122420-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (51.5) * Vikings*

*Saturday*

Bucs * 8 * 9.5 * (54.0) * LIONS*

CARDS * 3.5 * 5 * (49.5) * 49ers*

Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (47.5) * RAIDERS*

*Sunday*

CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Broncos*

Browns * 9.5 * 9.5 * (47.5) * JETS*

TEXANS * 8 * 8 * (46.0) * Bengals*

Colts * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*

Bears * 7 * 7.5 * (47.5) * JAGUARS*

WASHINGTON * 2 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Panthers*

RAVENS * 11.5 * 11 * (45.0) * Giants*

CHIEFS * 11 * 10.5 * (53.5) * Falcons*

SEAHAWKS * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * Rams*

Eagles * PK * 2 * (49.5) * COWBOYS*

PACKERS * 4 * 3 * (56.0) * Titans*

*Monday*

Bills * 6.5 * 7 * (46.0) * PATRIOTS*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*BOWL GAMES*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football Playoff*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Rose Bowl*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 20 * 19.5 * (65.5) * Notre Dame*

*Sugar Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Clemson * 7 * 7.5 * (65.5) * Ohio State*

----------------------------------------------------

*New Mexico Bowl*

*Frisco, TX*

Houston * 11 * 11 * (59.5) * Hawaii*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*Camellia Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Buffalo * 3 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Marshall*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Gasparilla Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Cure Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Coastal Caro* 6 * 7 * (60.0) * Liberty*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*First Responder Bowl*

*Dallas, TX*

UL-Lafayette* 13 * 14 * (57.5) * Utsa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Lendingtree Bowl*

*Mobile, AL*

Georgia St * 5 * 3.5 * (50.5) * W Kentucky*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Independence Bowl*

*Shreveport, LA*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Guaranteed Rate Bowl*

*Phoenix, AZ*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*Military Bowl*

*Annapolis, MD*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Cheez-It Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Oklahoma St * 3 * 2 * (58.5) *Miami-Florida*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Alamo Bowl*

*San Antonio, TX*

Texas * 12 * 9.5 * (63.5) * Colorado*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Mayo Bowl*

*Charlotte, NC*

Wisconsin * 7 * 7 * (53.5) * Wake Forest*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Music City Bowl*

*Nashville, TN*

Iowa * 14 * 15 * (50.5) * Missouri*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Cotton Bowl*

*Arlington, TX*

Florida * 3 * 3 * (71.5) * Oklahoma*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Armed Forces Bowl*

*Fort Worth, TX*

Tulsa * 2 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Miss St*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Liberty Bowl*

*Memphis, TN*

W Virginia * 7.5 * 7.5 * (42.5) * Army*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Arizona Bowl*

*Tucson, AZ*

San Jose St * 7 * 8 * (62.5) * Ball St*

----------------------------------------------------

*December 31*

*Texas Bowl*

*Houston, TX*

Tcu * 5 * 6 * (57.5) * Arkansas*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Birmingham Bowl*

*Birmingham, AL*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Peach Bowl*

*Atlanta, GA*

Georgia * 6 * 7 * (50.5) * Cincinnati*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Citrus Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Northwestern* 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * Auburn*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Gator Bowl*

*Jacksonville, FL*

Kentucky * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * NC State*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Outback Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Indiana * 7 * 6.5 * (66.5) * Mississippi*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Fiesta Bowl*

*Glendale, AZ*

Iowa St * 4 * 4.5 * (57.5) * Oregon*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Orange Bowl*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

Texas A&M * 6 * 7 * (68.5) * N Carolina*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the 2020/21 NBA Championship*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Lakers * 3/1 * 3/1*

Bucks * 5/1 * 5/1*

Clippers * 6/1 * 6/1*

Nets * 6/1 * 6/1*

Heat * 15/1 * 15/1*

Nuggets * 15/1 * 15/1*

Celtics * 15/1 * 15/1*

76ers * 20/1 * 20/1*

Raptors * 20/1 * 20/1*

Mavericks * 25/1 * 25/1*

Warriors * 25/1 * 25/1*

Jazz * 30/1 * 30/1*

Suns * 35/1 * 35/1*

Blazers * 50/1 * 50/1*

Rockets * 50/1 * 50/1*

Pelicans * 60/1 * 60/1*

Pacers * 100/1 * 100/1*

Hawks * 100/1 * 100/1*

Wizards * 100/1 * 100/1*

Grizzlies * 125/1 * 125/1*

Spurs * 125/1 * 125/1*

Timberwolves * 150/1 * 150/1*

Magic * 150/1 * 150/1*

Thunder * 150/1 * 150/1*

Kings * 150/1 * 150/1*

Hornets * 150/1 * 150/1*

Bulls * 250/1 * 250/1*

Pistons * 250/1 * 250/1*

Knicks * 250/1 * 250/1*

Cavaliers * 300/1 * 300/1*

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

