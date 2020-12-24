122520-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (50.5) * Vikings*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

Bucs * 8 * 9.5 * (54.0) * LIONS*

CARDS * 3.5 * 5 * (48.5) * 49ers*

Dolphins * 2.5 * 3 * (47.5) * RAIDERS*

*Sunday*

CHARGERS * 3 * 3 * (48.5) * Broncos*

Browns * 9.5 * 9.5 * (47.5) * JETS*

TEXANS * 8 * 7.5 * (46.0) * Bengals*

Colts * 1.5 * 1.5 * (44.5) * STEELERS*

Bears * 7 * 7.5 * (47.5) * JAGUARS*

WASHINGTON * 2 * 1 * (43.5) * Panthers*

RAVENS * 11.5 * 10.5 * (44.5) * Giants*

CHIEFS * 11 * 11 * (53.5) * Falcons*

SEAHAWKS * 3 * 1.5 * (47.5) * Rams*

Eagles * PK * 2.5 * (49.5) * COWBOYS*

PACKERS * 4 * 3.5 * (55.5) * Titans*

*Monday*

Bills * 6.5 * 7 * (46.0) * PATRIOTS*

----------------------------------------------------

*COLLEGE FOOTBALL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*BOWL GAMES*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football Playoff*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Rose Bowl*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 20 * 20 * (65.5) * Notre Dame*

*Sugar Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Clemson * 7 * 7.5 * (65.5) * Ohio State*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the National Championship*

----------------------------------------------------

Alabama * 1/2*

Clemson * 5/2*

Ohio State * 6/1*

Notre Dame * 25/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*Camellia Bowl*

*Montgomery, AL*

Buffalo * 3 * 4.5 * (54.5) * Marshall*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Gasparilla Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Cure Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Coastal Caro* 6 * 7.5 * (59.5) * Liberty*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*First Responder Bowl*

*Dallas, TX*

UL-Lafayette* 13 * 14 * (56.5) * Utsa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Lendingtree Bowl*

*Mobile, AL*

Georgia St * 5 * 3.5 * (50.5) * W Kentucky*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Independence Bowl*

*Shreveport, LA*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Guaranteed Rate Bowl*

*Phoenix, AZ*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*Military Bowl*

*Annapolis, MD*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Cheez-It Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Oklahoma St * 3 * 2 * (58.5) *Miami-Florida*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Alamo Bowl*

*San Antonio, TX*

Texas * 12 * 9.5 * (63.5) * Colorado*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Mayo Bowl*

*Charlotte, NC*

Wisconsin * 7 * 7 * (52.5) * Wake Forest*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Music City Bowl*

*Nashville, TN*

Iowa * 14 * 15 * (50.5) * Missouri*

----------------------------------------------------

*Wednesday*

*Cotton Bowl*

*Arlington, TX*

Florida * 3 * 3 * (71.5) * Oklahoma*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Armed Forces Bowl*

*Fort Worth, TX*

Tulsa * 2 * 2.5 * (49.5) * Miss St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Liberty Bowl*

*Memphis, TN*

W Virginia * 7.5 * 7 * (43.5) * Army*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Arizona Bowl*

*Tucson, AZ*

San Jose St * 7 * 8 * (62.5) * Ball St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Texas Bowl*

*Houston, TX*

Tcu * 5 * 5.5 * (57.5) * Arkansas*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Birmingham Bowl*

*Birmingham, AL*

Cancelled * x * x * ( NL ) * Cancelled*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Peach Bowl*

*Atlanta, GA*

Georgia * 6 * 7 * (50.5) * Cincinnati*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 1*

*Citrus Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Northwestern* 3.5 * 3.5 * (43.5) * Auburn*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Gator Bowl*

*Jacksonville, FL*

Kentucky * 3 * 2.5 * (51.5) * NC State*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Outback Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Indiana * 7 * 7 * (66.5) * Mississippi*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Fiesta Bowl*

*Glendale, AZ*

Iowa St * 4 * 4.5 * (57.5) * Oregon*

----------------------------------------------------

*January 2*

*Orange Bowl*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

Texas A&M * 6 * 7 * (68.5) * N Carolina*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

HEAT * 3.5 * (223.5) * Pelicans*

BUCKS * 10 * (232.5) * Warriors*

Nets * 3 * (228.5) * CELTICS*

LAKERS * 6 * (227.5) * Mavericks*

Clippers * 2.5 * (224.5) * NUGGETS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

MICHIGAN ST * PK * Wisconsin*

PURDUE * 5.5 * Maryland*

Michigan * 8 * NEBRASKA*

Iowa * 7 * MINNESOTA*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

Chelsea * -$110*

ARSENAL * +$300*

Draw * +$250*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2020 Benjamin Eckstein

