122921-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
COLTS * 7.5 * 6 * (44.5) * Raiders*
BEARS * 6 * 6 * (37.5) * Giants*
Bucs * 13 * 13.5 * (45.5) * JETS*
BILLS * 14 * 14.5 * (44.5) * Falcons*
COWBOYS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (51.5) * Cards*
SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (38.5) * Panthers*
Eagles * 3.5 * 4 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*
Chiefs * 4.5 * 5 * (49.5) * BENGALS*
PATRIOTS * 15.5 * 15 * (41.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (40.5) * Dolphins*
CHARGERS * 5 * 5.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*
49ERS * 15 * 12.5 * (44.5) * Texans*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (42.5) * Lions*
Rams * 3 * 3.5 * (46.5) * RAVENS*
PACKERS * 7 * 6.5 * (47.5) * Vikings*
*Monday*
Browns * 3 * 3 * (40.5) * STEELERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Fenway Bowl*
*Boston, MA*
Virginia * PK * PPD * ( NL ) * Smu*
----------------------------------------------------
*Pinstripe Bowl*
*Bronx, NY*
Maryland * 1.5(V)* 3.5 * (55.0) * Va Tech*
----------------------------------------------------
*Cheez-It Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Clemson * 1.5 * 1 * (44.5) * Iowa St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Alamo Bowl*
*San Antonio, TX*
Oklahoma * 3.5 * 6 * (60.5) * Oregon*
----------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*Mayo Bowl*
*Charlotte, NC*
N Carolina * 7.5 * 9 * (57.5) * S Carolina*
----------------------------------------------------
*Music City Bowl*
*Nashville, TN*
Tennessee * 3 * 6 * (63.5) * Purdue*
----------------------------------------------------
*Peach Bowl*
*Atlanta, GA*
Michigan St * 3.5(P)* 2.5 * (56.5) * Pittsburgh*
----------------------------------------------------
*Las Vegas Bowl*
*Las Vegas, NV*
Wisconsin * 7 * 6 * (41.5) * Arizona St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*Orange Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Miami Gardens, FL*
Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (45.0) * Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Cotton Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Arlington, TX*
Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*
----------------------------------------------------
*Gator Bowl*
*Jacksonville, FL*
Wake Forest * 14 * 15 * (61.5) * Rutgers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sun Bowl*
*El Paso, TX*
Washington St* 7 * 7 * (57.0) * C Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Arizona Bowl*
*Tucson, AZ*
Boise St * 9.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * C Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Outback Bowl*
*Tampa, FL*
Arkansas * 2.5(PS)* 1 * (47.5) * Penn St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Fiesta Bowl*
*Glendale, AZ*
Notre Dame * 2.5 * 1.5 * (45.5) * Oklahoma St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Citrus Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Kentucky * 2 * 3 * (44.5) * Iowa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Rose Bowl*
*Pasadena, CA*
Ohio St * 7.5 * 4.5 * (64.5) * Utah*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sugar Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Mississippi * 2.5 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Baylor*
----------------------------------------------------
*Tuesday*
*Texas Bowl*
*Houston, TX*
Kansas St * 3 (L) * 3.5 * (48.0) * Lsu*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (V) after the opening line denotes that Virginia Tech opened as a favorite.
Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Pittsburgh opened as a favorite.
Note: The (PS) after the opening line denotes that Penn State opened as a favorite.
Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that LSU opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Knicks * 6.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*
PACERS * 2.5 * (227.5) * Hornets*
CELTICS * 4.5 * ( NL ) * Clippers*
GRIZZLIES * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Lakers*
BULLS * 4.5 * ( NL ) * Hawks*
SPURS * 3.5 * (215.5) * Heat*
SUNS * 15 * (217.5) * Thunder*
Jazz * 6 * (229.5) * BLAZERS*
Mavericks * 3.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Duke * PPD * CLEMSON*
Utah St * 12.5 * AIR FORCE*
BUFFALO * 8 * Miami-Ohio*
KENT ST * 15.5 * C Michigan*
BOSTON COLLEGE* PPD * Florida St*
DePaul * 1.5 * BUTLER*
Florida * PPD * MISSISSIPPI*
CHARLESTON * PPD * Drexel*
CITADEL * PPD * Mercer*
FURMAN * 11.5 * Samford*
TOLEDO * 19 * W Michigan*
Delaware * 3.5 * NC-WILMINGTON*
W CAROLINA * PPD * NC-Greensboro*
Hofstra * 14.5 *WILLIAM & MARY*
AUBURN * 4 * Lsu*
N CAROLINA * PPD * Virginia Tech*
PROVIDENCE * 1 * Seton Hall*
Wichita St * 5 * E CAROLINA*
Northeastern * 4.5 * ELON*
MOREHEAD ST * 19 * E Illinois*
SYRACUSE * 15 * Cornell*
KENTUCKY * 19 * Missouri*
WOFFORD * 11.5 * Vmi*
BOWLING GREEN * PPD * Akron*
WISCONSIN * 16 * Illinois St*
IOWA * 18.5 * W Illinois*
ST. JOHN'S * PPD * Marquette*
KANSAS * PPD * Harvard*
Memphis * 9.5 * TULANE*
Smu * 2.5 * TULSA*
LOUISVILLE * 5.5 * Wake Forest*
MIAMI-FLORIDA * 4 * NC State*
MISSISSIPPI ST* 3.5 * Arkansas*
ALABAMA * 2 * Tennessee*
VILLANOVA * PPD * Temple*
WASHINGTON ST * 13 * Washington*
SAN JOSE ST * PPD * Nevada*
NO ILLINOIS * PPD * Ball St*
KANSAS * 16.5 * Nevada*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Devils * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * SABRES*
PANTHERS * -$160/+$140 (6.0) * Rangers*
CAPITALS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Predators*
ISLANDERS * PPD ( NL) * Red Wings*
JETS * PPD ( NL) * Blackhawks*
Bruins * PPD ( NL) * SENATORS*
MAPLE LEAFS * PPD ( NL) * Penguins*
BLUES * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Oilers*
KRAKEN * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * Flyers*
AVALANCHE * PPD ( NL) * Stars*
DUCKS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Canucks*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein