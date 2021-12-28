122921-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

COLTS * 7.5 * 6 * (44.5) * Raiders*

BEARS * 6 * 6 * (37.5) * Giants*

Bucs * 13 * 13.5 * (45.5) * JETS*

BILLS * 14 * 14.5 * (44.5) * Falcons*

COWBOYS * 5.5 * 5.5 * (51.5) * Cards*

SAINTS * 7.5 * 7 * (38.5) * Panthers*

Eagles * 3.5 * 4 * (45.5) * WASHINGTON*

Chiefs * 4.5 * 5 * (49.5) * BENGALS*

PATRIOTS * 15.5 * 15 * (41.5) * Jaguars*

TITANS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (40.5) * Dolphins*

CHARGERS * 5 * 5.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*

49ERS * 15 * 12.5 * (44.5) * Texans*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (42.5) * Lions*

Rams * 3 * 3.5 * (46.5) * RAVENS*

PACKERS * 7 * 6.5 * (47.5) * Vikings*

*Monday*

Browns * 3 * 3 * (40.5) * STEELERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Fenway Bowl*

*Boston, MA*

Virginia * PK * PPD * ( NL ) * Smu*

----------------------------------------------------

*Pinstripe Bowl*

*Bronx, NY*

Maryland * 1.5(V)* 3.5 * (55.0) * Va Tech*

----------------------------------------------------

*Cheez-It Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Clemson * 1.5 * 1 * (44.5) * Iowa St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Alamo Bowl*

*San Antonio, TX*

Oklahoma * 3.5 * 6 * (60.5) * Oregon*

----------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*Mayo Bowl*

*Charlotte, NC*

N Carolina * 7.5 * 9 * (57.5) * S Carolina*

----------------------------------------------------

*Music City Bowl*

*Nashville, TN*

Tennessee * 3 * 6 * (63.5) * Purdue*

----------------------------------------------------

*Peach Bowl*

*Atlanta, GA*

Michigan St * 3.5(P)* 2.5 * (56.5) * Pittsburgh*

----------------------------------------------------

*Las Vegas Bowl*

*Las Vegas, NV*

Wisconsin * 7 * 6 * (41.5) * Arizona St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*Orange Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (45.0) * Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

 *Cotton Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*

----------------------------------------------------

*Gator Bowl*

*Jacksonville, FL*

Wake Forest * 14 * 15 * (61.5) * Rutgers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sun Bowl*

*El Paso, TX*

Washington St* 7 * 7 * (57.0) * C Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*Arizona Bowl*

*Tucson, AZ*

Boise St * 9.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * C Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Outback Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Arkansas * 2.5(PS)* 1 * (47.5) * Penn St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Fiesta Bowl*

*Glendale, AZ*

Notre Dame * 2.5 * 1.5 * (45.5) * Oklahoma St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Citrus Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Kentucky * 2 * 3 * (44.5) * Iowa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Rose Bowl*

*Pasadena, CA*

Ohio St * 7.5 * 4.5 * (64.5) * Utah*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sugar Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Mississippi * 2.5 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Baylor*

----------------------------------------------------

*Tuesday*

*Texas Bowl*

*Houston, TX*

Kansas St * 3 (L) * 3.5 * (48.0) * Lsu*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (V) after the opening line denotes that Virginia Tech opened as a favorite.

Note: The (P) after the opening line denotes that Pittsburgh opened as a favorite.

Note: The (PS) after the opening line denotes that Penn State opened as a favorite.

Note: The (L) after the opening line denotes that LSU opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Knicks * 6.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*

PACERS * 2.5 * (227.5) * Hornets*

CELTICS * 4.5 * ( NL ) * Clippers*

GRIZZLIES * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Lakers*

BULLS * 4.5 * ( NL ) * Hawks*

SPURS * 3.5 * (215.5) * Heat*

SUNS * 15 * (217.5) * Thunder*

Jazz * 6 * (229.5) * BLAZERS*

Mavericks * 3.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Duke * PPD * CLEMSON*

Utah St * 12.5 * AIR FORCE*

BUFFALO * 8 * Miami-Ohio*

KENT ST * 15.5 * C Michigan*

BOSTON COLLEGE* PPD * Florida St*

DePaul * 1.5 * BUTLER*

Florida * PPD * MISSISSIPPI*

CHARLESTON * PPD * Drexel*

CITADEL * PPD * Mercer*

FURMAN * 11.5 * Samford*

TOLEDO * 19 * W Michigan*

Delaware * 3.5 * NC-WILMINGTON*

W CAROLINA * PPD * NC-Greensboro*

Hofstra * 14.5 *WILLIAM & MARY*

AUBURN * 4 * Lsu*

N CAROLINA * PPD * Virginia Tech*

PROVIDENCE * 1 * Seton Hall*

Wichita St * 5 * E CAROLINA*

Northeastern * 4.5 * ELON*

MOREHEAD ST * 19 * E Illinois*

SYRACUSE * 15 * Cornell*

KENTUCKY * 19 * Missouri*

WOFFORD * 11.5 * Vmi*

BOWLING GREEN * PPD * Akron*

WISCONSIN * 16 * Illinois St*

IOWA * 18.5 * W Illinois*

ST. JOHN'S * PPD * Marquette*

KANSAS * PPD * Harvard*

Memphis * 9.5 * TULANE*

Smu * 2.5 * TULSA*

LOUISVILLE * 5.5 * Wake Forest*

MIAMI-FLORIDA * 4 * NC State*

MISSISSIPPI ST* 3.5 * Arkansas*

ALABAMA * 2 * Tennessee*

VILLANOVA * PPD * Temple*

WASHINGTON ST * 13 * Washington*

SAN JOSE ST * PPD * Nevada*

NO ILLINOIS * PPD * Ball St*

KANSAS * 16.5 * Nevada*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Devils * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * SABRES*

PANTHERS * -$160/+$140 (6.0) * Rangers*

CAPITALS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Predators*

ISLANDERS * PPD ( NL) * Red Wings*

JETS * PPD ( NL) * Blackhawks*

Bruins * PPD ( NL) * SENATORS*

MAPLE LEAFS * PPD ( NL) * Penguins*

BLUES * -$125/+$105 (6.0) * Oilers*

KRAKEN * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * Flyers*

AVALANCHE * PPD ( NL) * Stars*

DUCKS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Canucks*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

