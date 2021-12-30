123121-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

COLTS * 7.5 * 7 * (44.5) * Raiders*

BEARS * 6 * 6 * (37.5) * Giants*

Bucs * 13 * 13.5 * (45.5) * JETS*

BILLS * 14 * 14.5 * (44.5) * Falcons*

COWBOYS * 5.5 * 6 * (51.5) * Cards*

SAINTS * 7.5 * 6.5 * (38.0) * Panthers*

Eagles * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*

Chiefs * 4.5 * 5 * (50.5) * BENGALS*

PATRIOTS * 15.5 * 16 * (41.5) * Jaguars*

TITANS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (40.5) * Dolphins*

CHARGERS * 5 * 6.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*

49ERS * 15 * 12.5 * (44.0) * Texans*

SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (42.5) * Lions*

Rams * 3 * 4.5 * (46.5) * RAVENS*

PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (46.5) * Vikings*

*Monday*

Browns * 3 * 3 * (40.5) * STEELERS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Cotton Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Arlington, TX*

Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*

----------------------------------------------------

*Orange Bowl*

*College Football Playoff*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (45.0) * Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*Gator Bowl*

*Jacksonville, FL*

Wake Forest * 14 * 16.5 * (61.5) * Rutgers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sun Bowl*

*El Paso, TX*

Washington St* 7 * 7 * (57.5) * C Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*Arizona Bowl*

*Tucson, AZ*

Boise St * 9.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * C Michigan*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Outback Bowl*

*Tampa, FL*

Arkansas * 2.5(PS)* 2 * (47.5) * Penn St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Fiesta Bowl*

*Glendale, AZ*

Notre Dame * 2.5 * 2 * (45.5) * Oklahoma St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Citrus Bowl*

*Orlando, FL*

Kentucky * 2 * 3 * (44.5) * Iowa*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Rose Bowl*

*Pasadena, CA*

Ohio St * 7.5 * 4.5 * (64.5) * Utah*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sugar Bowl*

*New Orleans, LA*

Mississippi * 2.5 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Baylor*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Suns * 3.5 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*

Bulls * 2.5 * ( NL ) * PACERS*

Mavericks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*

Heat * 7.5 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*

CAVALIERS * 5 * ( NL ) * Hawks*

RAPTORS * 4 * (209.5) * Clippers*

Knicks * 6.5 * (205.5) * THUNDER*

GRIZZLIES * 4.5 * (224.5) * Spurs*

JAZZ * 9 * ( NL ) * T'Wolves*

LAKERS * 5.5 * (230.5) * Blazers*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Hofstra * 6.5 * ELON*

MONMOUTH * PPD * Marist*

IONA * PPD * Siena*

Northeastern * 8.5 *WILLIAM & MARY*

CHARLESTON * 3 * Delaware*

TOWSON * PPD * James Madison*

FAIRFIELD * PPD * Manhattan*

ST. PETER'S * PPD * Canisius*

QUINNIPIAC * 1.5 * Niagara*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Oilers * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * DEVILS*

Penguins * PPD ( NL) * SENATORS*

VEGAS * -$180/+$160 (6.0) * Ducks*

LIGHTNING * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Rangers*

Capitals * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * RED WINGS*

STARS * PPD ( NL) * Avalanche*

FLAMES * PPD ( NL) * Jets*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

