123121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Sunday*
COLTS * 7.5 * 7 * (44.5) * Raiders*
BEARS * 6 * 6 * (37.5) * Giants*
Bucs * 13 * 13.5 * (45.5) * JETS*
BILLS * 14 * 14.5 * (44.5) * Falcons*
COWBOYS * 5.5 * 6 * (51.5) * Cards*
SAINTS * 7.5 * 6.5 * (38.0) * Panthers*
Eagles * 3.5 * 3.5 * (44.5) * WASHINGTON*
Chiefs * 4.5 * 5 * (50.5) * BENGALS*
PATRIOTS * 15.5 * 16 * (41.5) * Jaguars*
TITANS * 3.5 * 3.5 * (40.5) * Dolphins*
CHARGERS * 5 * 6.5 * (45.5) * Broncos*
49ERS * 15 * 12.5 * (44.0) * Texans*
SEAHAWKS * 7.5 * 7 * (42.5) * Lions*
Rams * 3 * 4.5 * (46.5) * RAVENS*
PACKERS * 7 * 7 * (46.5) * Vikings*
*Monday*
Browns * 3 * 3 * (40.5) * STEELERS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Cotton Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Arlington, TX*
Alabama * 13.5 * 13.5 * (58.5) * Cincinnati*
----------------------------------------------------
*Orange Bowl*
*College Football Playoff*
*Miami Gardens, FL*
Georgia * 7 * 7.5 * (45.0) * Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Gator Bowl*
*Jacksonville, FL*
Wake Forest * 14 * 16.5 * (61.5) * Rutgers*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sun Bowl*
*El Paso, TX*
Washington St* 7 * 7 * (57.5) * C Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Arizona Bowl*
*Tucson, AZ*
Boise St * 9.5 * PPD * ( NL ) * C Michigan*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Outback Bowl*
*Tampa, FL*
Arkansas * 2.5(PS)* 2 * (47.5) * Penn St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Fiesta Bowl*
*Glendale, AZ*
Notre Dame * 2.5 * 2 * (45.5) * Oklahoma St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Citrus Bowl*
*Orlando, FL*
Kentucky * 2 * 3 * (44.5) * Iowa*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Rose Bowl*
*Pasadena, CA*
Ohio St * 7.5 * 4.5 * (64.5) * Utah*
----------------------------------------------------
*Sugar Bowl*
*New Orleans, LA*
Mississippi * 2.5 * 1.5 * (55.5) * Baylor*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Suns * 3.5 * ( NL ) * CELTICS*
Bulls * 2.5 * ( NL ) * PACERS*
Mavericks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*
Heat * 7.5 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*
CAVALIERS * 5 * ( NL ) * Hawks*
RAPTORS * 4 * (209.5) * Clippers*
Knicks * 6.5 * (205.5) * THUNDER*
GRIZZLIES * 4.5 * (224.5) * Spurs*
JAZZ * 9 * ( NL ) * T'Wolves*
LAKERS * 5.5 * (230.5) * Blazers*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Hofstra * 6.5 * ELON*
MONMOUTH * PPD * Marist*
IONA * PPD * Siena*
Northeastern * 8.5 *WILLIAM & MARY*
CHARLESTON * 3 * Delaware*
TOWSON * PPD * James Madison*
FAIRFIELD * PPD * Manhattan*
ST. PETER'S * PPD * Canisius*
QUINNIPIAC * 1.5 * Niagara*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Oilers * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * DEVILS*
Penguins * PPD ( NL) * SENATORS*
VEGAS * -$180/+$160 (6.0) * Ducks*
LIGHTNING * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Rangers*
Capitals * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * RED WINGS*
STARS * PPD ( NL) * Avalanche*
FLAMES * PPD ( NL) * Jets*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
