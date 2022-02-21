 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $90,000

This was a four family building converted into boarding house. It have 13 rooms with three kitchen and four bathrooms. Full basement. Property need updating and total rehab. Off street parking. Seller need to net $70,000.00 , seller will finance with 50% down payment.

