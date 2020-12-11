 Skip to main content
13. Old-school digital charades
13. Old-school digital charades

We played charades over Zoom. My sister and her partner are in Portland, Oregon, and my brother and his wife are in Belleville. We decided not to get together. So we did movie charades. We made three teams. We would text one of the teams a movie title, and they would act it out for the others. The one that didn’t get the text had to guess. It was really fun, with lots of laughter. We will do it again at Christmas.

— Mary Kaeser-Miller, Ballwin

 

