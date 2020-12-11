 Skip to main content
14. Gambling for good
14. Gambling for good

Gambling for good

We did a food trade and a bingo Zoom night with gambling. We all paid a small amount per round for bingo. Half the money went to the winner of the round and half was to be donated to a food pantry. After the money was figured out at the end of the night, each of the winners donated their shares to go toward the food pantry, too. We might do it again for Christmas.

— Donna Huff, St. Louis

