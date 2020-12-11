15. “Dip-Nukkah”

Since we aren’t getting together with family this year, we are starting a new tradition. We are doing it for Hanukkah. For the first night we are celebrating by having “Dip-nukkah.” Everyone in our family living in our house — me, my husband, our daughter and two sons — will pick two dips to make or buy. Those dips will be our dinner and dessert as we light our lights and open presents.
— Jamie Berzon, Ballwin
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
