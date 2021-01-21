 Skip to main content
155: Missouri Historical Society
155: Missouri Historical Society

155 years: In 1866, educator Elihu Shepard set out to form the Missouri Historical Society “for the purpose of saving from oblivion the early history of the city and state."

In 1866, the country was rebuilding from the Civil War, and St. Louisans apparently decided that holy smokes, they'd better protect some of their history. 

Educator Elihu Shepard set out to form a historical society “for the purpose of saving from oblivion the early history of the city and state," says the site's website. After a couple of decades housed in rented buildings, it opened its collections to the public in 1892.

Its members helped plan the 1904 World's Fair, seeking revenue to build a monument to Thomas Jefferson and a permanent museum. Through the years, it grew, founded an education department and gained taxpayer support.

Now the historical society, which runs the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and its Library and Research Center, showcases almost 200,000 items in its digital collection. The oldest are far older than the society, Native American tools found in near mounds and dating back some 1,000 years.

— Jane Henderson 

