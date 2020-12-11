16. Holiday bonfire

We had our small family dinner, followed by having my mom, sister and her family over for dessert around our first ever Thanksgiving bonfire. We all loved it, especially her younger kids. It was warm and cozy, and probably our nicest Thanksgiving with them ever. We will have different friends over at least a couple of different times for bonfire and snacks, and will offer a dessert/coffee/cocktails bar on Christmas Eve to my husband’s side of family if weather cooperates.