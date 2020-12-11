 Skip to main content
17. All aboard
"The Polar Express" is based on the children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. 

While this year is different from past years, we still got to experience the Polar Express. Instead of riding on the train, we walked through an interactive train experience with a visit from Santa at the end. There were temperature checks, social distancing and timed ticketing, which made us feel very safe. It was an all-around festive holiday experience.

— Jennifer Cowan, O’Fallon, Missouri

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

