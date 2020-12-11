17. All aboard

While this year is different from past years, we still got to experience the Polar Express. Instead of riding on the train, we walked through an interactive train experience with a visit from Santa at the end. There were temperature checks, social distancing and timed ticketing, which made us feel very safe. It was an all-around festive holiday experience.
— Jennifer Cowan, O’Fallon, Missouri
