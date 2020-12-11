19. Walk down memory lane

We didn’t go out for Halloween, so I took a couple of hours and dug through about 17 years worth of pictures and videos and put together a slideshow of all Halloweens past. It reminded me of when my dad would set up a screen and projector, and we would look at all of our old pictures on actual slides. I might do it again for Christmas. It was a lot fun, and we never really look through our digital pictures anymore.
— Kathy Balmer, Manchester
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!