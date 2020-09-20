 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
#195:
0 comments

#195:

  • 0

Last week, a woman was shot and killed in the Benton Park West neighborhood, marking the 195th homicide of the year in St. Louis — surpassing the city's total for all of 2019. That statistic is harrowing. But that woman is not a statistic. I thought about her. She was someone's daughter.  She was probably someone's best friend. Did she have children? Would they be okay? Did she have co-workers? Were they devastated?  She was only 24.  I remember 24. What dreams did you have when you were 24? We can tick off the numbers.  But we have no way to quantify the pain ... the true, irrevocable loss. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports