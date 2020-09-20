Last week, a woman was shot and killed in the Benton Park West neighborhood, marking the 195th homicide of the year in St. Louis — surpassing the city's total for all of 2019. That statistic is harrowing. But that woman is not a statistic. I thought about her. She was someone's daughter. She was probably someone's best friend. Did she have children? Would they be okay? Did she have co-workers? Were they devastated? She was only 24. I remember 24. What dreams did you have when you were 24? We can tick off the numbers. But we have no way to quantify the pain ... the true, irrevocable loss.
