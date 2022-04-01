1B: Goldschmidt is the gold standard in defense, durability

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

While Paul Goldschmidt was preeminent defensively for a full season in 2021, committing only two errors, taking part in a league-high 111 double plays and winning his fourth Gold Glove, he had a down-and-up season offensively. But unlike some others playing at age 34, he had a big second half compared to the first one, in which he hit .265 for 88 games.

Over his final 70 games, Goldschmidt had his best elongated stretch as a Cardinal, hitting .330 with 18 home runs and 50 runs batted in, with a .402 on-base percentage and 1.020 OPS.

Goldschmidt indicated he had plenty left in the tank, and there is no doubt about his ability to be a fixture on the lineup card.

From 2015-19, Goldschmidt played between 155 and 161 games every year. In the 58-game season in 2020, the righthanded-hitting slugger started every game, six of those starts as a designated hitter. Last season, he appeared in 158 games. That is dependability. He also hit 30 or more homers in five of those seasons, including 34 in his first year with the Cardinals. After belting just six in the shortened 2020 season, he rebounded with 31 in 2021.

Given the numbers of last season, it would seem Goldschmidt would hit second again, based on his .944 OPS for 100 games as a No. 2 hitter, compared to a .757 mark for the 57 games in which he hit third.

Wherever he hits, Goldschmidt will be the anchor of baseball’s best defense.

Not only does Goldschmidt track down off-line throws, but he has great range to his right. At bat, it's pretty safe to pencil in 25 to 35 homers and 90 to 100 RBIs.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Goldschmidt probably will play 150 games or more if he remains healthy. He will have former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Albert Pujols as a backup, but manager Oliver Marmol will not have to pinch run for Goldschmidt or take him out on defense, so he generally will be out there for nine innings every day.

After experiencing some trouble producing extra-base hits at Busch Stadium in his first two seasons with the club, Goldschmidt had 14 doubles and 14 homers with an .848 OPS at home last season. He was more productive away from home with a .909 OPS. As he did one season in Arizona, Goldschmidt thrived as a No. 2 hitter, a spot in which it's unusual for a man of his size (6-3, 220 pounds) to find a home. But his .944 OPS with 23 homers and 64 RBIs suggest that he will hit there again. Goldschmidt didn’t appear bothered to bat behind a base stealer in leadoff man Tommy Edman.

Should Goldschmidt need a break in the field or if he were to be sidelined, Pujols could move over from his DH spot to play a few games at first. Rookie Juan Yepez, one of the organization’s minor-league players of the year in 2021, was found wanting defensively in the spring besides struggling at bat, heightening the Cardinals' interest in Pujols, though Albert is 42 and couldn't be expected to take the field often.

