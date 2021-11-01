2 Bedroom Home in Affton - $258,900

Open today 10/31 from Noon till 2pm. No showing until Noon 10/31. Delightful home in a great location. Ready for your Buyer to make improvement and updates to make this house their home. Stairs lead up to and unfinished upper floor. Good potential for expansion subject to St. Louis County permitting. Property being sold AS IS. Please contact Dan with any questions (text is best 239-273-8636), please verify all information and rely on inspections for information about the house. Seller has not lived in the house but has completed a sellers disclosure Please provide 48 hours for a response time. Copy of St. Louis County inspection has been included. All repairs to provide Occupancy Permit are the responsibility of the buyer and to be completed after closing.