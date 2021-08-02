 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $125,000

This darling bungalow has been spruced up and ready for a new owner! The roof and the HVAC are less than 5 years old, it has a fresh paint job, some new flooring, and it sparkles! It is situated on half an acre so there's plenty of room for gardens galore and outdoor fun.

