Beautifully updated and maintained 6 year old Brick detached Ranch Villa in a great South County Location. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling great room, dining room and updated Kitchen and breakfast room. All new wood flooring throughout the home in the last 3 years. Gas FP in great room, bay windows and kitchen with 42" cabinets with crown, plenty of counter and cabinet space and stainless appliances and planning desk area. Main floor laundry off the kitchen leads into the 2 car garage. Master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity bath with separate tub and shower. Another front bedroom with bay window and plenty of closet space. Unfinished LL with egress window and roughed in bath waiting to be finished. Nice patio off the back of the home backing to trees. Low HOA fees and a great community feel close to highways, shopping and restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $304,900
