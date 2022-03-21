 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $344,900

2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $344,900

Tour Our Decorated ModelThe Charlotte is a single story ranchfloorplanwith a spacious kitchen and large pantry.. Customize your new home with options like a3rd bedroom or optional living room/study. The private owner's suite features an ensuite and walk-in closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News