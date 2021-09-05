Welcome to the Enclave at Strawberry Ridge! 12 luxurious, low maintenance villas in a private cul-de-sac within the premier subdivision of Arnold. The Hickory model boasts a traditional ranch floor plan with both formal and informal dining areas. Base price includes vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, base molding, and upgraded doors. The main floor master suite features a walk-in closet and luxury master bathroom with double sinks and large shower. The second bedroom easily converts to a study via a pair of french doors off of the foyer. Main floor laundry and a lower level ready for future finishing with an egress window and roughed-in full bath plumbing. The Strawberry Ridge subdivision features a swimming pool, clubhouse & 5-acre lake. Excellent location with easy access to Hwy 55, restaurants and retail. Base price listed, photos include certain upgrades.
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $359,900
