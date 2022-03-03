 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $60,000

Investor special, rehab opportunity in Arnold Missouri! Large 1+ acre lot with a unique home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath fireplace and a garage. Fox school district, a taste of the quiet countryside with convenient suburban amenities. This home has a lot of potential to be something special! Cash only offers will be considered.

