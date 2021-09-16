This is the perfect starter home or income property! Awesomely Affordable! Conveniently located on a quiet street and within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation, located in the heart of Arnold. This home has been well maintained, in move-in condition, and ready for a new owner! Updated interior dry-wall and new vinyl flooring throughout while sitting on a .38 of an acre level lot. All you need to do is move right in! The homeowner is providing a one-year Home Warranty for Your Peace of Mind! Take a look today
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $94,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.