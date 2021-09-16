 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $94,900

This is the perfect starter home or income property! Awesomely Affordable! Conveniently located on a quiet street and within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation, located in the heart of Arnold. This home has been well maintained, in move-in condition, and ready for a new owner! Updated interior dry-wall and new vinyl flooring throughout while sitting on a .38 of an acre level lot. All you need to do is move right in! The homeowner is providing a one-year Home Warranty for Your Peace of Mind! Take a look today

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News