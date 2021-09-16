2 Bedroom Home in Arnold - $94,900

This is the perfect starter home or income property! Awesomely Affordable! Conveniently located on a quiet street and within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation, located in the heart of Arnold. This home has been well maintained, in move-in condition, and ready for a new owner! Updated interior dry-wall and new vinyl flooring throughout while sitting on a .38 of an acre level lot. All you need to do is move right in! The homeowner is providing a one-year Home Warranty for Your Peace of Mind! Take a look today