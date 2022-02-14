Freshly paint upstairs bedroom, kitchen wall, stairs, basement room, clean and beautiful. Will be active and Available for showing on Tuesday February 8. Beautiful townhouse, spacious walk out basement in Burtonwood. Main level features living room, dining room kitchen and 1/2 bath, 2 spacious bedroom on the upper level have access to their own 1/2 baths and share one bath/shower area. Lower level family room has walk-out to the patio. newer windows, interior doors, updated bathrooms, newer kitchen, nice laminate floors on all three levels. Enjoy the tennis court, in-ground pool and very safe neighborhoods of West County and the Rockwood School District. Agent own. Washer dryer and refrigerator stay. Furnace installed 2021. Water heater installed 2020.
2 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $160,000
