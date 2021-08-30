2 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $259,900

Truly a mid-century modern Ranch with massive garage on a large level lot with fenced back yard. Driveway is long so lots of parking. Kitchen is open to Breakfast Rm which is open to Great Rm. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, Granite countertops and Stainless appliances. Breakfast Rm walks out to deck which walks down to the fenced in back yard. Basement is partially finished with a large Rec Rm and half bath. Rustic exterior is warm and welcoming. Large front yard means there is plenty of space between the house and the street. Quiet street and neighborhood. Showings start Thursday 8/12/2021 at noon. Contracts will be reviewed Monday 8/16/2021 at 5 p.m. Please make the response time of 7 p.m. 8/16/2021