Time to fall in love. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in sought after Ridgeview Place, you'll find #55. Soaring ceilings enhanced by incredible natural light, this stunning townhome has it all. Freshly painted. Recently installed hardwood as well as newer carpet, the unit features windows all dressed up in crisp plantation shutters, designer light fixtures for panache, and updated kitchen/baths. Renovated kitchen flaunts custom cabinetry, granite & designer tile back-splash, plus delightful breakfast nook. Nicely appointed DR opens to vaulted GR w/gas FP & atrium doors to newer composite deck, private setting ideal to relax/entertain & watch the leaves change color. Upstairs, vaulted primary suite w/walk-in closet & loft/studio. Large bath w/sep tub/shower. Second ensuite w/updated bath & spacious closet. Walk-out LL w/FP. Possible 3rd bedroom, large walk-in closet & full updated bath. Enjoy fantastic pool, clubhouse/exercise! Love the Look! Love the Location! Love the Lifestyle!
2 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
Wainwright gets his 17th win, Carlson, Rondon, Arenado homer as they reach the postseason.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
ST. LOUIS — A man from Danville, Illinois, is facing charges of shoving his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony of a St. Louis Holiday Inn …
ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Ch…
Reign Restaurant will have 30 days to vacate its premises once the order is posted.