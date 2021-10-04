2 Bedroom Home in Ballwin - $305,000

Time to fall in love. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in sought after Ridgeview Place, you'll find #55. Soaring ceilings enhanced by incredible natural light, this stunning townhome has it all. Freshly painted. Recently installed hardwood as well as newer carpet, the unit features windows all dressed up in crisp plantation shutters, designer light fixtures for panache, and updated kitchen/baths. Renovated kitchen flaunts custom cabinetry, granite & designer tile back-splash, plus delightful breakfast nook. Nicely appointed DR opens to vaulted GR w/gas FP & atrium doors to newer composite deck, private setting ideal to relax/entertain & watch the leaves change color. Upstairs, vaulted primary suite w/walk-in closet & loft/studio. Large bath w/sep tub/shower. Second ensuite w/updated bath & spacious closet. Walk-out LL w/FP. Possible 3rd bedroom, large walk-in closet & full updated bath. Enjoy fantastic pool, clubhouse/exercise! Love the Look! Love the Location! Love the Lifestyle!