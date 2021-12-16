2 Bedroom Home in Black Jack - $45,000

Get ready to breathe some new life into your latest investment property, because 11630 Old Halls Ferry is the one for you! This 2 bed, 1 bath abode has endless possibilities. A sizable corner lot will draw you in, and the potential will keep ya there. Have the best of both worlds w/an inviting, covered front porch perfect for sippin' some iced tea in the Spring & Summer, and a cozy interior for the Fall & Winter. The eat in kitchen w/pantry has plenty of space for all your cooking/chowing needs. The detached garage w/breezeway gives you plenty of space for an at home workshop fit for a DIY king or queen! Did we mention the large corner lot? Perfect amount of space for an addition or a MAJOR outdoor living situation. So get out with the old, and in with the new at Old Halls Ferry! CHEERS!