2 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge Hills - $74,900

Great opportunity/gem for individual who likes to rehab homes. Does need work such as kitchen, flooring and paint. Garage underneath building, former owner enclosed it. Could be a garage again! Roof is approximately 15 years old. Newer furnace/AC, electrical panel, some newer PVC plumbing, vinyl siding and large lot! Seller doesn't have the money or inclination to make repairs. Owner doesn't have the time or money to to do the repairs!