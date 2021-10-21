 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge Hills - $79,000

ATTN INVESTORS, fixer upper, great for rental or flip. Centrally located near the Rock Road, 170, 270 and 70. Good bones. Sale is subject to probate court approval, Sale is "AS IS" inspections for buyer info. only.

