2 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $219,900

GORGEOUS, CLEAN & MOVE-IN-READY! Lifestyle & convenience at its best w/this luxury poolside 2 bed/1 bath condo in sought-after Hanley Station. Open floor plan features beautiful wood floors w/ceramic tile in bath & laundry, 9ft ceilings & solid surface countertops. Gorgeous kitchen w/42” cabinets, stainless appliances, center island w/breakfast bar & crown molding w/separate dining area, & cozy shaded patio. Poolside view in master w/crown molding & walk-in closet just off large full bath & private laundry. 2nd bedroom has walk-in closet & pool view. Includes 2 pools w/cabana, 24-hr fitness ctr, 2 lounges, gated pet park, secured entry, elevators,1-reserved garage parking spot steps from your door & private storage locker. HOA fee: 99 channels of cable, high speed internet, water, sewer, trash, pool, parking, storage & more.Near MetroLink, Hwy 40/170 & shopping. Walking distance to stores and restaurants. Only 3 miles from downtown & minutes from Clayton. Fridge & washer/dryer stay!