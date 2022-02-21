2 Bedroom Home in Brentwood - $229,000

2 bedrooms & 2 bath Westmoreland floor plan on the main level with Courtyard View! Some Laminate Flooring and new carpet in the living room, dining room & bedrooms. The kitchen offers 42” cabinets with silestone counters, and all appliances are included. Both bedrooms have large windows & walk-in closets. The amenities are some of the fabulous perks that come with this condo. AMENITIES: 2 Pools, Poolside Cabana, 24 hr Fitness Center, 24 hr Controlled Access, 2 reserved garage parking spots, Gated Pet Park, Elevators, 2 Lounges & Private Balcony! Condo fee also includes – 99 Basic Cable Channels, High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash, & more! Live in style & convenience at Hanley Station with easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.