2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $70,000

55+ Community-You are guaranteed to love this stylish, light filled, move in ready, ground floor garden home! Spacious rooms and open floorplan make this home a proven winner! This unit is priced below recent comps to save you money and you will also enjoy peace of mind knowing all of the updates are already done! Vinyl windows, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, updated bath, new electrical panel plus switches and receptacles. Chat with your new neighbors at the bbq zone located conveniently behind this unit or discover the serenity of the well maintained park like common grounds. There is laundry hookup in the unit for added convenience and the locked common entrance adds safety. Bridgeton offers many amenities including day trips and a senior transportation program. This central location makes it easy to get anywhere quickly. Located just minutes from HWY 270, 364 & 70. Come by and take a tour, the ground floor units don’t last long! .Carports available for a low monthly fee