MAIN FLOOR UNIT, NO STEPS!! Big comforts are yours in this nicely-kept brick building ranch condo on a quiet street near public transportation. The heart of today's thinking is sustainable living, and you can make a truly measurable difference with the ceiling fans and thermal glass. 2 bedrooms. Move right in and get ready to personalize the muted-tone decor. The airy interior of this home gives a feeling of spaciousness and adds great decorating possibilities. In addition, discover also these other fine amenities: bright open floor-plan, good size living room, laminate flooring and main-level master bedroom. Covered patio. A cheerful backdrop for a very pleasant lifestyle. Beautiful Park Like Setting, Lovely Walking Areas/Private Lake. All Electric unit/low utility costs. Sr. Community, 1 owner must be 52 yrs min. Close to Shopping, 5 mins Downtown & Airport, Check into Bridgeton City Amenities, Events, & Programs, Day trips poss. Senior Transportation Van Program.
2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $79,000
