2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $85,000

Charming, move-in ready condominium with amazing living spaces. Updated kitchen with new countertops, sink, faucet, garbage disposal, fridge, convection stove and newly painted cabinets. Roomy bedrooms with new windows for lots of natural light and more than ample closet space. Bathrooms tastefully updated in 2021. New carpet throughout. All walls, ceilings and walk-out deck freshly painted. New washer and dryer. New windows and sliding doors. New HVAC installed Jan 2021. Roof to be replaced by HOA Spring 2022. Quiet complex just minutes from Westport, Creve Coeur Park, Aquaport, Dogport, Hollywood Amphitheater, casinos, AND located in highly rated Pattonville School District! Super location! Near highways (270,70), shopping (Walmart, Target, Schnucks grocery, Home Depot, Aldi's), airport, hospitals, Bridgeton Recreation Center/ Water Park, minutes from downtown STL or downtown St. Charles. Come see this exceptional property, it won't last long!