2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $89,500

Beautifully rehabbed unit available in sought after 55+ community of Bridgecrest Estates. Your low maintenance lifestyle is ready for you with zero steps in this ground floor 2 bedroom home. Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout your spacious living areas. Kitchen with with sunroom access and slider to your private patio backing to common ground. Large living room/dining and a main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Seller will offer $1500 closing cost credit for window repairs!!