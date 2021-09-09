 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $89,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $89,500

2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $89,500

Beautifully rehabbed unit available in sought after 55+ community of Bridgecrest Estates. Your low maintenance lifestyle is ready for you with zero steps in this ground floor 2 bedroom home. Brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout your spacious living areas. Kitchen with with sunroom access and slider to your private patio backing to common ground. Large living room/dining and a main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Seller will offer $1500 closing cost credit for window repairs!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News