2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $950

NEWLY RENOVATED! This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex has been newly renovated. Walk into a bright & beautiful living space. The remodeled kitchen features stainless appliances and a separate dining space. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and a small hall closet. The property is just off of N. Lindbergh and Saint Charles Rock Road with shopping and dining options just minutes away.

