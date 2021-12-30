A Delightful Discovery of Both Value and Comfort! Explore the versatility of this pristine end-unit! Step into a new routine here and enjoy such features as large bedrooms, big living room and well-kept grounds. 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths. You will fall in love with this custom kitchen with pantry, breakfast room, solid surface counter top that fulfills all your cooking requirements. Clean clothes every day are no problem because you have the main-level laundry. Also to be considered: Light and airy design, airy and bright floor-plan, delightfully large rooms, storm windows, freshly painted interior, enclosed patio retreat. Lots of space. A great property offering practical appeal accompanied by charm and personality. Newer HVAC, Complex pool, close to shopping and parks, all the amenities that Bridgeton has to offer. Great location to get anywhere in St Louis and St Charles County in minutes. Pattonville Schools. Condos like this don't come around often...SO HURRY!
2 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $99,000
