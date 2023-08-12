Welcome to this beautiful, fully recently built home located in highly desirable Tanglewood. With its vaulted ceilings and open design, this property exudes spaciousness and modern elegance. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring a center island breakfast bar and sleek granite countertops, perfect for both casual dining and entertaining guests. The master bedroom offers a tranquil retreat with an attached master bath that includes convenient dual sinks. You'll love the comfort and convenience of this space. Parking is a breeze with the two-car garage, ensuring your vehicles are safe and protected from the elements. As an added bonus, lawn care and snow removal are included, saving you time and effort throughout the year. This home is priced to sell, offering excellent value, and is even below the cost of new construction in the same villa. Don't miss the opportunity to make this wonderful property, built in 2022, your new dream home. Act fast before it's gone!