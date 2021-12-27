2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $180,000

This garden condominium has a lot to offer and is located in a private dul-de-sac setting. Entertain in the spacious living room with a gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace, beautiful wood flooring and the separate dining room is perfect for family gatherings. A sliding glass door opens to the sun room with a wall of windows and allows access to the patio area. The kitchen offers nice cabinets, some appliances, solid surface countertops and a breakfast bar. Relax at the end of the day in the large master suite with double closets and master bath. There is a second full bath located off the hall. This is a gorgeous condo and is located close to shopping, restaurants and more.