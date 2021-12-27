This garden condominium has a lot to offer and is located in a private dul-de-sac setting. Entertain in the spacious living room with a gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace, beautiful wood flooring and the separate dining room is perfect for family gatherings. A sliding glass door opens to the sun room with a wall of windows and allows access to the patio area. The kitchen offers nice cabinets, some appliances, solid surface countertops and a breakfast bar. Relax at the end of the day in the large master suite with double closets and master bath. There is a second full bath located off the hall. This is a gorgeous condo and is located close to shopping, restaurants and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
With the number of cases rising, testing for the virus is becoming tougher to get.
'We're hurting,' Jefferson R-7 Superintendent Clint Johnston said after the incident Tuesday afternoon in Festus.
Dierbergs and Schnucks will both close at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and remain closed Saturday and Sunday.
Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green sided with Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in stopping the appeals process.
Lawsuit targets election lies in The Gateway Pundit.
‘She served the citizens well,’ Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.
Tishaura Jones is presented with two white, male finalists. She says no.
Omicron, knocking on Missouri’s door, could overwhelm already-struggling state, health officials warn
They urge the public to take precautions over the holidays to protect themselves and the region’s struggling health care systems.
Looking for omicron variant in sewage, Missouri scientists find ‘a lot more positives’ than expected
The variant was in nearly a quarter of ‘sewersheds’ across Missouri. It could be even more widespread than that, but delta variant remains majority.
The business in the front, party in the back hairdo, which some argue never went out of style, sees a resurgence