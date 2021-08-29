Contemporary end unit townhome offers an abundance of open space and elegant finishes to evoke a clean modern feel. Through the impressive two story foyer, enter the open main level w/ living room, sliding glass doors to your private deck, a gas fireplace, dining area, and a well cared for kitchen all perfect for entertaining. Unwind in the large vaulted master suite w/ shower and soaker tub. Second bedroom and full hallway bath conveniently round out the 2nd floor. The finished basement is large with recessed lights with a 3rd full bath and sump pump/pit. Great sunlit windows, custom light fixtures, and secure attached garage fulfills all your needs. Monthly fee includes access to the private pool!
2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $240,000
