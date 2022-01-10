2 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $350,000

Chesterfield Villa! Parkway West HS, West Middle, Claymont Elementary. The first floor has the master suite, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast area that opens to a lovely outdoor patio. Main floor Washer and Dryer. The finished walk out basement is perfect for entertaining or a Mother-in-Law style suite. It has a 2nd living room with a gas fireplace and wet bar that could easily be expanded to a kitchenette, french doors that lead to an outdoor patio with a fire pit area and level space. 1 bedroom, office and a full bath. Tremendous storage space & a large linen closet. Two car garage. Roof replaced in 2015. In ground irrigation system. HOA fees include beautiful clubhouse, pool and tennis courts which are 2 doors down from property. ALL appliances stay. Kitchen freshly painted. Conveniently located near the intersection of Clayton & Baxter Roads in Chesterfield.